Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.