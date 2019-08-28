GOSHEN — In the past, when the NorthWood Panthers and the Indianapolis Bishop Chatard Trojans clashed on the gridiron there was an IHSAA state football championship at stake.
When the Trojans (1-0) take on the Panthers (1-0) Friday night at Andrews Field in Nappanee, it will be the first regular-season meeting between the two programs.
Chatard is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A in the AP Poll after defeating No. 9 Brebeuf Jesuit, 49-14, last week to open the season.
“They are No. 1 in 3A and would be No. 1 in 4A. They’re big, strong and fast. Probably the most impressive thing about them is that they are both mentally tough as well as physically tough,” NorthWood coach Nate Andrews said.
NorthWood posted a 35-21 win over the Jimtown Jimmies in Week 1.
“It was a positive that we responded well to sudden change moments such as the long touchdown pass on the third play of the game. I felt that overall we play hard and physical,” Andrews added.
Junior quarterback Nate Newcomer rushed for 118 yards on 22 carries and a TD to lead the Panthers. He completed 4-of-8 passes for 51 yards and a 17-yard TD to classmate Joe Newcomer.
“He (Nate Newcomer) was good at times while at other times had moments where the focus wavered so he’s working on consistency,” Andrews said.
Panther senior Jaden Miller ran for 79 yards on 17 rushes and tallied a pair of scores.
Chatard won the first two of the three meetings in the series. The Trojans notched a 23-6 win in the 3A state championship in 1998 and a 49-0 victory in the 2003 3A title contest.
NorthWood’s win in the series came in 2005 by a 7-0 score. Brant Ehret snared a 10-yard scoring pass from QB Skyler Titus at 3:32 of the second period. Ryan Burkhart booted the PAT and the Panthers won their lone state football title.
Chatard has won a total of 13 state championships.
OSCEOLA GRACE AT FAIRFIELD (0-1)
7 p.m.
This will be the initial meeting between the Fairfield Falcons and the non-IHSAA Osceola Grace Eagles.
Fairfield dropped a 20-14 decision to the Goshen RedHawks in Week 1 while the Eagles defeated Lake Station 49-0.
“Osceola Grace does a great job of utilizing their athletes on offense, defense and special teams. They have a great amount of speed in the return game and in the backfield on offense, plus, they can also punish you with some physical runs as well,” Fairfield coach Matt Thacker said. “Defensively, they get after it and will pose difficulties due to their athleticism in all three phases of their defense. Their defensive line moves well and gets off of the ball fast, their linebackers fly to the football and their speed in the secondary is top notch.”
Fairfield senior wide receiver Nolin Sharick caught TD passes of 17 and 50 yards from junior signal caller Cory Lantz in the fourth period of the Goshen contest.
“Nolin is an athlete, but most importantly, Nolin is a great young man in the classroom, in the hallways and to his parents,” Thacker said. “Finding ways to get the ball in his hands is the fun part of coaching and with our offense we’ll be able to do that, whether in the run game or passing game.”
Thacker was impressed with the effort he saw in Week 1 from the Falcons.
“The fight and toughness our kids showed throughout the game was encouraging,” the coach said.
SB ST. JOSEPH (0-1) at NORTHRIDGE (1-0)
7:30 p.m.
Both teams were involved in close outcomes last week. The Northridge Raiders won a 35-34 thriller over South Bend Adams and the South Bend St. Joseph Indians dropped a 17-14 decision to the Concord Minutemen.
“I really like how our team responded after being down 13-0 at the end of the first quarter,” Northridge coach Tom Wogomon said. “It says something about the resolve of this team.
“One thing we just have to do a better job at is limiting the turnovers. When a team turns the ball over three times in a game they usually don’t win. One was deep in Adams territory that took points off the board for us and another was deep in our own zone that gave points to Adams.”
The Indians were a 10-0 winner last season to take a 3-2 lead in the series with the Raiders.
“St. Joseph is an impressive team,” Wogomon said. “Defensively they come at you from all different directions. Our line is gonna have to communicate well throughout the evening. Offensively that want to get the ball into John Driscoll’s hands. They will line him up primarily at running back, but they will move him all over the field. The scary thing is they have other weapons if you pay to much attention to Driscoll.”
MEMORIAL (0-1) at CONCORD (1-0)
7 p.m.
This has become the traditional Northern Lakes Conference opener.
The Memorial Crimson Chargers suffered a 41-21 loss last week to Central.
“We played them (Memorial) in the sectional last year and we have both of their films from this year,” Concord coach Craig Koehler said. “This is as good of a Memorial team as they have fielded in some time. I know things did not go the way they wanted last week, which makes them even more dangerous this week. They have excellent team speed on both sides of the ball. They are extremely aggressive on defense and do a really good job of being balanced on offense.”
Senior QB Ethan Cain connected on 24-of-34 passes for 281 yards to lead the Minutemen in the St. Joseph game.
“Ethan played well. I don’t remember one throw that he tried to force,” Koehler said. “He must continue to be efficient and make great decisions in the passing game in order for our team to be successful.”
The Minutemen have a 25-5 edge in the Memorial series, following last years’ 28-20 win.
