GOSHEN — When a high school football team gets the ball 13 times in a game and starts eight of those drives at the 50-yard line or in the opposing team’s end of the field chances are very high that good things are going to happen for that squad.
Such was the fortune of the Concord Minutemen Friday night in a 33-0 Northern Lakes Conference win over the visiting Goshen RedHawks.
Even when the Minutemen didn’t begin in Goshen’s end of the field Concord still had decent field position. The worst starting point for a Concord drive was at their own 30 late in the third period. It didn’t take the Minutemen long to flip the field as junior quarterback Hunter Dutton connected with classmate Jack D’Arcy on a 28-yard pass play that moved the ball to the G-42.
On the very next play, Dutton and junior wideout Amarion Moore hooked up on a 42-yard TD strike at 11:53 of the fourth.
“I was proud of our defense. They played with their backs to the wall all night long,” Goshen coach Kyle Park said. “We were inept on offense and did nothing to help them. Even when the defense got a couple of turnovers we couldn’t do anything to help them.”
Park didn’t want to use it as an excuse but it was just Goshen’s second game of the season while it was the fourth for the Minutemen.
Junior linebacker Roman Schrock made six solo tackles and assisted on four more stops and junior free safety Isaiah Park six and two to lead the RedHawks on defense. Senior linebacker Isaac Sawatzky contributed five and four, junior defensive lineman Duncan Green four and five, junior linebacker Mitch Daniels four and two, senior Liam Deegan four solos, sophomore Ruben Lopez three and four, junior defensive back Brayden Hinkel three and one, sophomore linebacker Alex Parga two and one, senior defensive lineman, sophomore defensive back Noah Alford and sophomore linebacker Sam Mosness each a tackle and sophomore linebacker Thomas Schlabach an assist.
Goshen had seven tackles for losses. Sawatzky and Green both had two, Daniels, Mosness and Parga one apiece. Green also recorded a sack.
MOVING ON
Northridge’s unbeaten and un-scored-upon status went away Friday with a 27-14 home football loss to Warsaw.
Raiders coach Tom Wogomon expects his team to be OK after a game in which the Tigers subjected Northridge to limited offensive opportunities in the second half, thanks in large part to a 19-play drive that took 9 minutes, 58 seconds.
“There’s going to be some resolve,” said Wogomon after the Class 4A Raiders fell to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the Northern Lakes Conference. “You can learn so much from a loss and we will learn.
“We had some pretty nice games early and three shutouts is awesome, but how do you respond when adversity hits?”
Wogomon was pleased with the way his team stood up to 6A Warsaw.
“Our guys came out with a lot of energy. We came out physically ready. They just wore us down.”
Warsaw scored on four of six offensive possessions.
STREAK SNAPPED
The NorthWood “Black Crunch” defense blanked the Wawasee Warriors 39-0 in last Friday’s game.
The shutout was the first for the Panthers since a 71-0 win over the Fairfield Falcons in Week 2 of the 2018 season, snapping a streak of 23 straight games NorthWood had given up points.
NorthWood forced five turnovers in the contest, recovering two fumbles and intercepting three passes. Sophomores Parker Filley and J.J. Payne recovered fumbles while senior Tanner Feenstra, sophomores Ben Fattorusso and Kaden Lone picked off passes.
Senior Eddie Hildebrant had three solo tackles and four assists, senior Kyle Sellers four and one, sophomore Ethan Evers three and two, Fattorusso and senior Jonas Miller both three and one.
Sellers had three tackles for losses and Evers 2.5 of the team’s total of 10.
LAKER HIGH
The Lakeland Lakers matched their season-high points scored in a 49-27 loss to the Angola Hornets. The Lakers also tallied 27 points in a 27-13 win over the Prairie Heights Panthers on Sept. 4.
The 27 points are the most allowed by the Hornets this season, topping the 18 in a 55-18 win over the DeKalb Barons.
Senior quarterback Colton Isaacs was the offensive standout for the Lakers, rushing for 118 yards on 19 carries and completing 11-of-26 passes for 150 yards. He ran for one touchdown and passed for two more. His first TD pass to sophomore Deion Marshall (30 yards) at 6:13 opening quarter tied the score 7-7 and his second, also to Marshall (38 yards), at 0:07 of the second knotted the score 21-21 at halftime.
The score was Angola 28, Lakeland 21 going into the fourth period before the Hornets scored 21 unanswered points.
EMOTIONAL NIGHT
The Mishawaka Cavemen notched a 39-30 win at Plymouth for not only the first win of the season for the team but the program’s first-ever football victory in the Northern Lakes Conference.
The night was a lot more meaningful than the initial NLC win as Mishawaka sophomore Jacob Bush as able to attend the contest and briefly join his teammates on the field before the game. Jacob was seriously injured in a car-motorcycle accident on Aug. 4 . His father, Jeremy Bush, died in the accident. He had been a South Bend fireman since 2000.
