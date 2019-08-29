GOSHEN — Tonight could be the end of an era in Goshen High School football.
When the RedHawks host the Elkhart Central Blue Blazers at Foreman Field, it might be the last time the two schools ever clash on the gridiron.
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
Central and Elkhart Memorial (Goshen’s Week 3 foe) are combining into one high school for the 2020-2021 school year.
This will be the 19th meeting between Goshen and Central. The Blazers hold a 12-6 lead in the series.
The Blazers were a 52-6 winner over the RedHawks in the 2018 regular season and a 19-0 victor in the sectional.
Goshen’s last win in the series was a 15-14 decision in a 2017 sectional semifinal game at Rice Field in Elkhart. Goshen’s last regular-season victory over the Blazers was in 2016 by a 35-28 score. Goshen’s last home win in the series was in 2015 by a 31-21 count.
Neither one of the current coaches have much of a vested interest in the series. Kyle Park is in his sixth season leading the RedHawks and Josh Shattuck his third at Central.
“Playing Central was new to me when I got here,” Park said. “It’s not like they are an NLC team. I really don’t have any feelings about the series coming to an end. One thing I do know is coach Shattuck has done a nice job of turning the program around.
“I’m more excited about the fact this is our home opener. I hope we get a lot of fans.”
Park was a quarterback for Goshen (1994-1996), but Central was not on the schedule at that time.
The two teams have clashed both in the regular season and in the sectional the last two seasons.
Three consecutive years in the sectional will not happen due to a one-year sectional realignment by the IHSAA.
Goshen has been moved out of Sectional 10 for this season and has shifted to Sectional 11 with Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, Fort Wayne North Side and Fort Wayne Northrop. The RedHawks are slated to return to Sectional 10 in 2020 when Central and Memorial join forces. Other teams in Sectional 10 this year are Concord, Mishawaka and South Bend Adams.
The Sectional 10 winner faces the Sectional 9 champion in the regional. Teams in Sectional 9 are LaPorte, Michigan City, Munster and Valparaiso. The Sectional 11 champion squares off with the Sectional 12 winner. Team in Sectional 12 are Anderson, Harrison (West Lafayette), Kokomo and McCutcheon.
WEEK 1
Both Goshen and Central posted wins in their season openers. Goshen defeated Fairfield, 20-14, and Central topped Memorial, 41-21, in the final battle for the Mangy Lion Trophy.
Senior Mark Brownlee, Ball State University commit, rushed for 200 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead the Blazers in the Memorial win. Senior Dominic Davis scored on a 47-yard run.
Senior quarterback Isaiah Chandler is back to lead the Blazer offense. He passed for 1,409 yards and seven TDs a year ago.
“Central looked very good against Memorial and also versus NorthWood and Northridge in the jamboree. We worked against them in a camp in June. This should be a good challenge for us,” Park said. “Brownlee can pound the ball inside, but if you concentrate too much on him Davis will take the ball. If you put guys in the box to try and stop the run Chandler will throw the ball.
“Central has a nice offense. They mix it up. The Blazers are really fast and aggressive on defense. They fly to the ball. Central is big, athletic and they can run.”
The RedHawks opened a 20-0 lead on the Falcons before giving up two fourth quarter TDs on pass plays of 17 and 50 yards.
“We had a couple of mental breakdowns and the kids were not happy with the way the game ended,” Park said. “They accepted the coaching we gave them Saturday morning and were good to go Monday at practice. They were not satisfied and are still not satisfied.”
Goshen took a 7-0 lead on the Falcons at 11:55 of the second period when junior Drew Worthman scored on a one-yard run that capped a 16-play drive that covered 87 yards. Senior Emylio Romo booted the PAT.
Senior Bryant Grewe increased the lead to 14-0 on a two-yard run with 1:15 left before halftime. Romo kicked his second PAT.
Grewe put Goshen up 20-0 with a 26-yard TD run at 8:31 of the third period.
Junior QB Colin Turner directed the Goshen offense, connecting on 13-of-19 passes for 137 yards.
“Colin did well. He played better than he did in the scrimmage,” Park said. “He saw the reads he needed to see.”
Grewe carried the ball 19 times for a total of 96 yards.
Senior wideout Mason Schrock had one catch for 41 yards. He made a leaping catch between two Fairfield defenders.
“Mason had not been doing a lot of work on offense due to an injury problem. To me that was a senior making a play,” Park said.
