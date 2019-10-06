DUNLAP — Placing four runners in the top seven at the Northern Lakes Conference cross country meet, Northridge girls earned a share of the NLC title.
Paced by Haylee Hile (first in 18:43.67), Ali Bache (fourth in 19:49.72), Clare Ritchie (sixth in 20:00.03) and Caitlin Clark (seventh in 20:12.54), the Raiders scored 37 points Saturday at Ox Bow County Park — two less than winner Warsaw. Since the Raiders went unbeaten in NLC dual meets, there was a tie for the conference championship.
Ryan McClane, girls and boys head coach at Northridge, finally got to witness the Raiders he’s been seeking this fall.
“We felt like there was more for both teams,” said McClane. “We kept waiting all season to see it. Today, we saw it.”
On a crisp morning that was conducive to fast racing, McClane saw serious drops in personal-best times from many of his runners — boys, girls, varsity and junior varsity.
“In the varsity races, our frontrunners were lights out today,” said McClane. “They stepped up. Haylee Hile dropped a minute off her time.
That’s the fastest girl we’ve ever had out here from Northridge on this course. That was big.”
After sharing hugs with family and friends, Hile talked about her race.
“I was just trying to keep my pace and to not slow down and to stay with (Elkhart Memorial’s) Morgan Dyer,” said Hile. “I was right next to her the whole time.”
Warsaw’s Wini Barnett (18:54.81) wound up second and Dyer (19:06.21) third.
“I just try to go faster each time I race,” said Hile. “The third and fourth K (at Ox Bow) is really hard for me. I have to keep my pace. I want to slow down but I can’t.
“At the end, there are some pretty steep small hills that I had to push hard to get up.”
Goshen girls (111) took third place Saturday, followed by Memorial (118), NorthWood (129), Concord (138), Wawasee (165) and Plymouth (176).
On the boys side, Warsaw (51) and Goshen (62) placed 1-2 and finished the way in the overall NLC standings.
The RedHawks Saturday were led by Drew Hogan (first in 16:06.28 for 3.1 miles), Cole Johnston (third in 16:17.99) and Tommy Claxton (ninth in Tommy Claxton 16:40.22).
“My strategy was to stay behind the front pack,” said Hogan. “But that didn’t happen.
“I just pushed it until I got a big enough lead and then I cruised a little bit. This was not my best race, but one of my better races.”
While he did go more than 10 seconds better than he usually goes, that didn’t matter to Hogan.
“I just wanted to win, really,” said Hogan. “I don’t care about times.”
Hogan said a key to running at Ox Bow (which will be the site of the Elkhart Sectional Oct. 12 and Elkhart Regional 19) is navigating the undulating terrain.
“You just explode up the hill,” said Hogan. “I feel like when you get up the hill at a fast rate and (other runners) are still behind you that messes with their mind a little bit.”
Boys places 3-8 Saturday went to Northridge (102), Plymouth (106), Elkhart Memorial (106), NorthWood (119), Concord (148) and Wawasee (195).
Leading the way for the Raiders were race runner-up Jack Moore (16:14.54) and Jaxon Miller (fourth in 16:24.37).
NLC Summary
Boys
Warsaw (51) — 5, Jacob Kissling 16:27.39; 7, Sam Lechlitner 16:29.92; 8, Tanner Stiver 16:33.86; 14, Fernando Niebbia 17:12.28; 17, Austin Fleming 17:16.57; 22, Luke Nier 17:24.89; 29, Harrison Phipps 17:30.07.
Goshen (62) — 1, Drew Hogan 16:06.28; 3, Cole Johnston 16:17.99; 9, Tommy Claxton 16:40.22; 12, Adrian Mora 17:08.82; D’elia Isacco 17:55.56; 41, Tyler Wiese 17:59.33; 48, Oliver Biek 18:26.02.
Northridge (102) — 2, Jack Moore 16:14.54; 4, Jaxon Miller 16:24.37; 26, Michael Canfield 17:26.97; 34, Nathan Perez 17:45.22; 36, Noah Zmuda 17:52.40; 49, Jon Eichstadt 18:27.02; 51, Jared Schwartz 18:40.25.
Plymouth (106) — 10, Konnor Ray 16:54.49; 18, Jonah Howard 17:17.58; 20, Robby Richards 17:22.14; 25, David Schadek 17:26.12; 33, Trey Hall 17:44.51; 35, Nolan Bales 17:47.64; 43, Brian Vegso 18:08.39.
Elkhart Memorial (106) — 6, Neil Terrell 16:29.92; 16, Luis Cruz Portillo 17:14.62; 19, Juan Cepero 17:21.93; 27, Teagen Rodriguez 17:27.38; 38, Daniel Brown 17:56.77; 50, Leonard Carranza 18:31.90; 53, Abran Cruz-Portillo 18:51.25.
NorthWood (119) — 11, Brady Hunsberger 17:02.82; 21, Eric Hochstetler 17:23.63; 24, Jordan Burden 17:26.02; 31, Sam Schlatter 17:36.54; 32, Garrett Myers 17:40.67; 39, Austin Escamilla 17:57.97; 47, Carson Martin 18:21.34.
Concord (148) — 15, Luke Owings 17:13.82; 23, Kevin Ruiz-Cruz 17:25.30; 28, Noah Wright 17:28.26; 40, Andres Mejia 17:58.70; 42, William Nicoson 18:02.23; 44, Richard Pietrariu 18:13.39; 45, Ethan Smith 18:14.63.
Wawasee (195) — 13, Karlson Hand 17:09.88; 30, Michael Hameer 17:36.17; 46, Jace Alexander 18:17.82; 52, Camden Powell 18:44.37; 54, Trevor Smith 19:08.94; 55, Josiah Boyer 19:10.73; 56, Thomas Conley 19:51.22.
All-NLC: Full team to be announced at a later date.
Final NLC standings: 1, Warsaw; 2, Goshen; 3, tie between Plymouth and Elkhart Memorial; 5, Northridge; 7, tie between NorthWood and Concord; 8, Wawasee.
JV (NLC, NIC race combined): Warsaw 58, Northridge 102, NorthWood 113, Concord 200, Goshen 223, Plymouth 269, Elkhart Memorial 358, Wawasee 431. Top 10 runners 1, Sam Slough (War) 17:41.23; 2, Bo Meadors (P) 17:52.56; 3, Nate Knecht (War) 17:54.31; 4, Bryce McMann (Nr) 17:54.75; 5, Jon Spicher (Nr) 17:57.64; 6, Owen Miller (NW) 17:58.83; 7, Ian Denzer (War) 18:02.64; 8, Colyn Chris (C) 18:06.06; 9, Titus Stutsman (NW) 18:07.65; 10, Marston Norris (War) 18:07.71.
Girls
Warsaw (35) — 2, Wini Barnett 18:54.81; 5, Ava Knight 19:53.69; 8, Amanda Lusinde 20:18.41; 9, Adree Beckham 20:24.05; 11, Erika Bugg 20:38.89; 15, Macelyn Maruccilli 20:57.76; 28 Mikayla Mimmaugh 21:53.29.
Northridge (37) — 1, Haylee Hile 18:43.67; 4, Ali Bache 19:49.72; 6, Clara Ritchie 20:00.03; 7, Caitlin Clark 20:12.54; 19, Hayley Troyer 21:20.98; 23, Ann Metzger 21:28.24; 26, Emma Long 21:50.01.
Goshen (111) — 12, Nataly Esqueda 20:41.73; 16, Sophia Yordy 21:15.95; 24, Sophia Koshmider 21:38.84; 29, Celeste Arroyo 21:57.34; 30, Kassidy Bestul 21:59.24; 50, Morgan Chupp 23:52.72.
Elkhart Memorial (118) — 3, Morgan Dyer 19:06.21; 18, Rachel Terrell 21:20.30; 21, Morgan Eash 21:26.44; 27, Gabriella Scott 21:51.00; 49, Adrianna Shepard 23:39.22; 52, Laila Nagy 24:17.87; 54, Carolyn Kiner-Sprow 26:24.27.
NorthWood (129) — 13, Kaitlin Burden 20:46.27; 20, Emilie Allen 21:24.28; 25, Megan Miller 21:44.40; 32, Mia Wellington 22:05.51; 39, Reese Barhydt 22:24.12; 43, Jenna Markham 23:08.18; 51, Molly Smith 24:01.53.
Concord (138) — 10, Summer Cooper 20:31.79; 22, Stephany Claudio 21:28.03; 31, Sydney Simon 22:03.19; 33, Carina Bollero 22:05.95; 42, Elyse Meranda 22:32.11; 47, Leslee Sierra 23;26.76; 48, Alonna Howard 23:29.85.
Wawasee (165) — 17, Emma Ebright 21;18.18; 34, Cammy Kryder 22:08.16; 36, Ella Beezley 22:11.01; 38, Bailey Mayhew 22:23.20; 40, Lily Tyler 22:26.13; 41, Mariah Hurst 22:27.77; 45, Autumn Turner 23:18.35.
Plymouth (176) — 14, Ashley Rosas 20:49.52; 35, Summer South 22:10.43; 37, Fatima Ramirez 22:12.37; 44, Amaya Ameling 23:17.27; 46, Audrey Yadon 23:26.32; 53, Cairin Bradley 26;12.40.
All-NLC: Full team to be announced at a later date.
Final NLC standings: 1, tie between Warsaw and Northridge; 3, Goshen; 4, tie between NorthWood and Elkhart Memorial; 6, Concord; 7, Wawasee; 8, Plymouth.
JV (NLC, NIC race combined): Warsaw 44, Northridge 73, Goshen 148, Concord 233, NorthWood 248, Wawasee No Score, Elkhart Memorial No Score. Top 10 runners — 1, Regan Brouwer (War) 20:52.14; 2, Keeton LeBaron (Nr) 20:54.61; 3, Tame Bayliss 21:04.61; 4, Alex Price (War) 21:23.57; 5, Whitney Shepherd (War) 21:54.36; 6, Lillian Boston (War) 22:09.39; 7, Katie Wahl (War) 22:32.82; 8, Amslie Howett (War) 22:35.31; 9, Jadyn Kolesiak (War) 22:38.61; 10, Ella Hoefer (Nr) 23:08.28.
