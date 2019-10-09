MIDDLEBURY — Northridge advanced in regulation.
It took Elkhart Central overtime and a penalty kick shootout.
The Raiders beat Concord 3-1 and Blue Blazers topped Goshen 2-1 Wednesday, in the semifinals of the IHSAA Class 3A Northridge Sectional boys soccer tournament before a rowdy overflow crowd at Todd Woodworth Field.
Northridge (14-2-2) plays Central (10-8) in the sectional championship at 2 p.m. Saturday.
During the regular season, the Raiders topped the Blazers 3-0 on Aug. 22.
Northridge 3, Concord 1
“We took out one of our forwards and put back another midfielder to balance things a little bit and moved (junior Cameron Chappell) around a little bit and that made the difference,” said Northridge coach Lawrence Baltazar. “(Concord) did a phenomenal job of marking him so we had to move him around.”
The Raiders took a 1-0 lead when senior Broden Gust scored on a direct kick just outside the 18-yard line in the seventh minute. The fist shot on goal of the match hit just under the cross bar.
Moments after a header shot by senior Ariel De La Paz was stopped by Northridge senior goalkeeper Cameron Graber, the Minutemen answered with a direct kick goal just outside the 18 of its own in the 25th minute. De La Paz used his left foot to slide the ball into the lower left corner of the net.
In the 34th minute, Gust chipped a direct kick that was turned away by Concord sophomore goalkeeper Jose Martinez Hernandez.
The match was tied 1-1 at halftime.
The Raiders went ahead 2-1 when Chappell took a feed from junior Carter Stoltzfus juked and booted the ball in the left side of the net in the 52nd minute.
“It’s very, very difficult to stop (Chappell) all game long,” said Baltazar. “Just by moving him to the other side he lost the defender for a split end and he scored on the first goal.”
Chappell made a run, took a pass in the midfield from Stoltzfus and tapped in a goal for a 3-1 Northridge lead in the 58th minute.
“(Concord) started off a little rough. Shawn (McCuen) has been coaching a long time. Once he reeled them in, they were playing fantastic.
“I was really impressed by their team. I feel fortunate that we got the win. They gassed us pretty good.”
The Minutemen finished 2019 at 10-5-2.
As Northern Lakes Conference teams, Northridge and Concored played to a 2-2 tie during the regular season on Sept. 18 in Dunlap.
Elkhart Central 2, Goshen 1
The Blazers got shootout goals by sophomore German Mendivil, junior Naieem Bean, senior Bryan Ramirez and sophomore Bayron Garay to win.
The RedHawks had three goals in the shootout with senior Chris Lozano, junior Ricardo Garcia and senior Cruz Gardia finding the net.
Central junior goalkeeper Carlos Alvarado made the decisive save.
“It’s always hard to end that way, but that’s how the game goes,” said Goshen coach Viratham Mounsithiraj. “Both teams played hard. Elkhart Central, defensively, was very, very tough. They were organized.
“They cleared the ball when they had to and there was a lot of communication. We didn’t do ourselves any favors by not playing our game — knocking the ball around — I think we were rushing a little bit.”
It was the first postseason shootout for Central coach Sherwin Simon in his eighth and final season.
“My heart is jumping out of my chest,” said Simon. “I absolutely hate PK’s. I’ve never had luck with them.
“Goshen’s a good team. But our guys never quit. We came out and played much better in the second half than we did in the first half.”
There were no shots on goal but two direct kicks — one each by Lozano and Ricardo Garcia — for Goshen during the seven-minute second overtime period. There was one Central corner kick.
During the first overtime, Ramirez went just wide with two shots and had another stopped by Goshen junior goalkeeper Fernando Salazar.
Goshen goalkeeper Salazar made a diving save on a shot by Central’s Ramirez in the fourth minute.
Ramirez tapped a pass from Bean into the left side of the net for a
1-0 Blazer lead in the seventh minute.
Ten minutes later, Goshen tied the game at 1-1 when Lozano scored on a shot from the left wing. It was the RedHawks’ first shot on net.
It was 1-1 at halftime.
Goshen keeper Salazar booted away shot by Central senior Fredy Aguilera Cruz off a breakaway in the 48th minute.
Salazar knocked away a long direct kick by Central junior Brenden Brown in the 58th minute.
Central goalkeeper Alvarado made a leaping save of a long kick from the left by Ricardo Garcia in the 74th minute.
Wednesday’s contest was a rematch. The Blazers beat the RedHawks 2-0 in Goshen’s season opener on Aug. 17.
3A Northridge Sectional
Semifinals
Northridge 3, Concord 1
Goals
N — Broden Gust (direct kick) 7th minute.
C — Ariel DeLaPaz (director kick) 25th.
N — Cameron Chappell (Carter Stoltzfus assist) 52nd.
N — Chappell (Stolfzfus) 58th.
Shots on goal: Northridge 8, Concord 8.
Goalie saves: Northridge — Cameron Graber 7; Concord — Jose Martinez Hernandez 5.
Corners: Northridge 5, Concord 1.
Records: Northridge 14-2-2, Concord 10-5-2.
Elkhart Central 2, Goshen 1
(Shootout)
Goals
EC — Bryan Ramirez (Naieem Bean assist) 7th minute.
G — Chris Lozano (unassisted) 17th.
Shootout goals: Central — German Mendivil, Bean, Ramirez, Bayron Garay; Goshen — Lozano, Ricardo Garcia, Cruz Garcia.
Shots on goal: Central 5, Goshen 4.
Goalie saves: Central — Carlos Alvarado 3; Goshen — Fernando Salazar 4.
Corners: Central 9, Goshen 1.
Records: Central 10-8, Goshen 10-7-1.
