ARGOS — It has happened so many times over the decades.
Bethany Christian has often met Argos in an important boys soccer match.
The latest clash came under the lights at Eugene Snyder Field with the IHSAA Class 1A Argos Regional championship on the line.
This one went to Argos.
The No. 4-ranked Dragons (16-4) posted a 3-1 win against the No. 6 Bruins (12-7-1) Saturday to take a 40-23-4 lead in the all-time series between the two programs and earn a berth in one of the northern semistates at either South Bend or Kokomo on Oct. 26.
Bethany coach Hank Willems said that it seemed like his teams strengths were weaknesses for Argos and vice versa.
Willems watched his team seize momentum at the end of the first half and the beginning of the second only to have the Dragons snatch it back.
“The first 15 minutes we had it at their end and we were starting to do the things we do well,” said Willems. “(Argos) strengths are putting the ball in the air and into the 18.”
All three Dragon goals were scored by sophomore Ted Redinger (33rd minute on an assist by senior Chino Roque, 53rd minute on a pass from junior Cameron Markley and 55th minute on a feed from Roque).
“Their first two goals were ugly goals,” said Willems. “They were working hard and being in the right spot. They count just as much.
“We were just ineffective a couple times and they made us pay.”
Moments after Argos went up 3-1, BC senior Andrew Smucker rang a shot off the goal post.
Redinger was moved from the back line to the front at the end of the Dragons’ season.
“We have a lot of facilitators in our front six and it’s a perfect match,” said Argos coach Todd VanDerWeele, who saw his program earn its 10th regional championship. “They can find (Redinger) and he knows were to go.”
Sophomore Alann Torres, who did not play in Bethany's 4-0 regular-season loss to the Dragons Oct. 5 at Bodiker Field, tallied the lone Bruin goal in the 39th minute on a through ball pass from junior Colin Ward.
“Alann is a huge presence,” said VanDerWeele. “He’s best player in the state in our class at least. He is so dangerous. He can make a 40- or 50-yard pass right where it needs to be. He’s got a heckuva shot from distance. He can beat anyone on the dribble.”
Torres finished the 2019 season with a team-leading 14 goals.
“Anytime we play Bethany Christian it’s a fantastic game,” said VanDerWeele. “I was really worried at halftime. We gave one up in the 39th minute and they had a lot of energy.
“I told the guys, it has to be done. It’s a will thing. To get those two goals so quick gave us the energy to finish the game.
“We were more focused in the second half than we were in the first half.”
Players on both sides experienced cramping in what was the second match of the day for both sides.
“Hank would agree that two games in a day is a brutal thing,” said VanDerWeele. “Our professional soccer players rarely play two games in a week and we ask high school kids to play two games in a day.”
While disappointed with Saturday’s result, Willems talked about how Bethany soccer is back where it should be. He noted that the Bruins won three sectionals and appeared in two regional finals the past three seasons (Bethany beat Argos 4-3 during the regular season and lost 1-0 in the semifinals of the Argos Regional in 2018).
“That’s where we need to be every year. We’ve got to find a way to take this next step.”
In the semifinals, Bethany blanked Morgan Township 4-0 in the morning and Argos whitewashed Andrean 5-0 in the afternoon. The Cherokees finished at 6-8 and 59ers 3-13.
Freshman Asher Bontrager scored an unassisted goal for the Bruins in the 12th minute.
Bethany sophomore goalkeeper Evan Brown stopped a hard shot by sophomore Ryan Weltzin in the 18th minute as one of his two first-half saves.
There was dangerous situation for BC in the 19th minute, shot on goal by Torres saved by Morgan Township senior goalkeeper Shawn Ilic in the 25th minute and more danger applied by the Bruins in 26th minute before Brown turned away a shot by junior Joshua Kenworthy in the 28th minute.
Bethany went up 2-0 when Ward tapped in a pass by senior Omar Gonzalez in the 35th minute.
Just over a minute into the second half, senior Seth Valdez converted a feed from Gonzalez into another Bruin goal.
Gonzalez capped the scoring in the 47th minute thanks to a pass from Ward.
Bethany finished with an 11-5 edge in shots on goal — 8-2 in the first half. Brown made five saves and Ilic seven (six in the first half). BC had five of its eight corner kicks in the first 40 minutes. All but one of Cherokees’ four corners came in the first half.
Redinger also scored a hat trick for Argos against Andrean. All three goals came in the second half.
“Morgan Township was a very hard-working team,” said Willems. “They had some team speed.”
Willems stressed the possession game with his Bruins.
“We’re not a great team when the ball’s in the air,” said Willems.
“We’re a pretty good team when the ball’s at our feet and we’re kicking it around.
“When we were doing that and playing controlled, passing soccer, we were pretty good this morning. We are not a kickball team. When we start resorting to that, we can be pretty average.”
1A Argos Regional
Championship
ARGOS 3, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 1
Goals
A — Ted Redinger (Chino Roque assist) 33rd minute.
BC — Alann Torres (Colin Ward) 39th minute.
A — Redinger (Cameron Markley) 53rd minute.
A — Redinger (Roque) 55th.
Shots on goal: Argos 11, Bethany 5.
Goalie saves: Argos — Colton Markley 3, Owen Nifong (defender) 1; Bethany — Evan Brown 7, Joseph Gonzalez (defender) 1.
Corners: Argos 8, Bethany 4.
Records: Argos 16-4, Bethany 12-7-1.
Semifinals
BETHANY CHRISTIAN 4, MORGAN TOWNSHIP 0
Goals
BC — Asher Bontrager (unassisted) 12th minute.
BC — Colin Ward (Omar Gonzalez assist) 35th.
BC — Seth Valdez (Gonzalez) 42nd.
BC — Gonzalez (Ward) 47th.
Shots on goal: Bethany 11, Morgan Township 5.
Goalie saves: Bethany — Evan Brown 5; Morgan Township — Shawn Ilic 7.
Corners: Bethany 8, Morgan Township 4.
Record: Morgan Township 6-8.
Other semifinal: Argos 5, Andrean 0. Goals — Ted Redinger 3, Pablo Martin Mata, Andrean own goal. Record: Andrean 3-13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.