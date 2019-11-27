ELKHART — North Side Gym was good to Northridge boys basketball in 2018-19.
That’s where the Raiders earned an IHSAA Class 4A Elkhart Sectional championship.
Northridge stepped back on the floor at the historic venue and enjoyed more success — connecting on 13 3-point shots on the way to a 64-37 victory against Elkhart Central in the 2019-20 season opener for both programs on Tuesday.
“It didn’t surprise me that we made that many 3’s,” said Raiders coach Scott Radeker, who knew he had a number of strong perimeter shooters returning. “We’re going to be able to do that to teams.
Junior Carter Stoltzfus made five shots behind the arc while junior Sam Smith dropped in four, senior Camden Knepp three and junior Trevor Brown one.
Stoltzfus scored 13 of his 21 points in the third quarter.
“He was a little off in that first half, but he’s a gamer,” said Radeker of Carter. “He’s the kind of kid that’s going to get you eventually.
“Where he’s really good for us is defensively. He’s so smart. He reads those (opposing offensive players) like a book. Offensively, he knows where everybody’s at and what we want to do. He’s a great leader on the floor for us.”
Smith tallied 11 of his 20 in the first quarter.
“I think Sam wanted to redeem himself,” said Radeker. “I don’t think he thought he played well here, especially dung the regular season. He came out tonight confident. If you give him a foot, he’s going to burn you. He’s going to knock down shots.”
Knepp collected six in the second and five in the fourth on the way to 12.
Alex Stauffer, a 6-foot-7 senior, had eight points and a team-leading eight rebounds.
“What makes it tough is that you’ve got Stauffer inside and if you want to double(-team) him, I’m not sure who’re you’re going to leave to double him.” Radeker said Stauffer helps the Raiders be and inside-outside threat.
“(Stauffer) does a great job of passing out of the post and seeing people on the perimeter,” said Radeker. “What was working tonight was the weak-side wing cutting to the basket. We’ve got a lot of easy stuff.”
Even though Northridge won by a wide margin, Radeker noted that Stauffer spent long stretches on the bench in foul trouble and senior Drew Gayler became ill and was unable to return to the floor.
“We did fight some adversity with two of our top six or seven guys,” said Radeker.
By the time the fourth quarter began, the Raiders had a 46-32 lead and never let the Blue Blazers get closer than 14 in the final period.
On a night where the Blazers committed 23 turnovers, the visitors made just 10 with none in the fourth quarter.
Northridge was up 30-12 and halftime and 16-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Luke Teich (11 points) was the lone Central scorer in double digits.
Blazers coach Scott Sekal said his team’s rhythm was there at the beginning of the game, but it soon went away.
“There was reversion to non-execution and when one person breaks down, everybody breaks down,” said Sekal. “It’s a waterfall effect.
“We’ll make a great offensive possession then we’ll make a bad defensive possession. It’s all about learning and execution. It’s all about putting runs together.
“I’m not discouraged. I’ve just got to keep going, keep teaching and learning what we need to do.”
Northridge 64, Elkhart Central 37
Northridge — Alex Stauffer 3-3 2-4 8, Sam Smith 7-12 2-3 20, Camden Knepp 4-11 1-2 12, Drew Gayler 0-0 0-0 0, Carter Stoltzfus 8-17 0-0 21, Clay Stoltzfus 0-4 0-0 0, Brandon Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Trevor Brown
1-1 0-0 3, Micah Hochstetler 0-1 0-0 0. Team: 23-50 5-9 64.
Central — Cam’ron Daniels 1-3 1-2 3, Mark Brownlee 2-4 0-4 4, Luke Teich 4-8 2-3 11, Isaiah Chandler 3-7 0-0 6, Ty Windy 1-2 0-0 3, Donovan Johnson 2-8 0-0 5, Isaac Stewart 0-0 0-0 0, Akita Walker 1-3
0-0 3, Jerry Hodges 0-0 0-0 0, Armon Hurt 1-1 0-0 2. Team: 15-36 3-9 37.
Northridge 16 14 16 18 — 64
Central 7 5 20 5 — 37
3-point goals: Northridge (13-27) — Ca. Stoltzfus 5-9, Smith 4-8, Knepp 3-6, Brown 1-1, Hochstetler 0-1, Cl. Stoltzfus 0-2; Central
(4-17) — Windy 1-2, Walker 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Teich 1-4, Daniels 0-1, Chandler 0-4.
Fouls (fouled out): Northridge 12 (none); Central 13 (none).
Rebounds: Northridge 24 (Stauffer 8, Knepp 5); Central 28 (Teich 7, Daniels 4, Brownlee 4, Chandler 4).
Turnovers: Northridge 10, Central 23.
Officials: Jack Rupley, Todd Knecht, Darrell Watson.
Records (next games): Westview at Northridge (1-0) Saturday, Nov. 30; Goshen at Central (0-1) Tuesday, Dec. 3.
