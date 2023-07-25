GOSHEN — There are more than 200 youths in the Elkhart County 4-H Poultry Club, and each day of the fair leaders offer something exciting to keep the kids engaged.
On Tuesday, they did a rooster crowing contest, a poultry imitation contest and a costume contest. Monday was the angry birds competition, Wednesday is the egg cook-off and barbecue and Thursday is the fly-off.
“We’ve just always continued this since I was in 4-H,” said Victoria Jacobs, Elkhart County 4-H Poultry Club leader.
They aren’t the only animal barn to host fun games and contests for their 4-H’ers. In fact, most of the barns also do costume contests. On Wednesday, goat club will have a costume contest, and on Thursday lamb club will as well. Friday will be the cat club’s costume contest.
“I was a 10-year member,” she said. “ A lot of it just has to do with we’re teaching the kids how to raise either show quality birds or we’re showing them how to raise meat for the family. It’s a huge value I think in this day-and-age.”
There are many other activities taking place all across the fair and even within the 4-H barns. For more information, check out the schedule at www.4hfair.org/events.