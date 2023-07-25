Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT EDT /11 PM CDT/ FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected, especially in the southwestern portions of the forecast area. Also, locations near Lake Michigan may stay somewhat cooler however the humidity levels will remain elevated. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ this morning to midnight EDT /11 PM CDT/ Friday night. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be a good neighbor and check-in on the elderly or infirm to make sure they are coping well with the heat. Also, be sure to keep your pets and livestock cool and well hydrated during this heat spell. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&