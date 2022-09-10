THEFT
Meijer Asset Protection reported to Goshen city police at 8:36 a.m. Friday a theft at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Rd., which occurred on Sept. 6.
Kohl’s, 3802 Midway Rd., Goshen, reported a theft to Goshen city police at 11:35 a.m. Friday.
Joe Dennis reported to Goshen city police at 4:17 p.m. Friday, a that someone took four wheels and tires off his porch at 1101 S. Ninth St., sometime during the day.
FRAUD
Interra Credit Union, 1501 College Ave., reported to Goshen city police at 4:26 p.m. Friday a possible fraudulent check.
FIGHTING
Goshen city police responded to a call from Penguin Point, 601 E. Madison St., Goshen, on a report of a fight at 3:15 p.m. Friday. Officers spoke to several witnesses who reported that two juvenile women were physically fighting in the parking lot. The two left the scene prior to law enforcement arriving.
OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED
Goshen city officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Lincolnway East for a moving violation at 9:54 p.m. Friday. During the investigation, William Joven Lobo, 27, of Elkhart was arrested and charged with Operating While Intoxicated. Lobo provided a portable breath test result of .134 BrAC and submitted to a chemical test with results pending. Lobo was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
Goshen city officers conducted a traffic stop at Elkhart Road and Peddlers Village Road at 12:44 a.m. Saturday. Joseph J. Gonzalez, 40, of Goshen, was found to be operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Gonzalez provided a certified breath test sample resulting in a reading of .151g/210L. Gonzalez was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail for operating while intoxicated- endangerment and operating while intoxicated with a BAC .15 or more.