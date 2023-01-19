TRESPASSING
Scott Miller, owner of Bill's Heating, 803 Linway Dr., reported to Goshen city police at 9:23 a.m. Wednesday unauthorized access to the company's computer system.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON
Sybil Lucas, Assistant Manager at Louie's Tux Shop, 4568 Elkhart Rd. Suite 100, Elkhart, reported to Goshen city police at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday that a suspicious man had been loitering around and inside the business.
VANDALISM
Allen Winford reported to Goshen city police at 12:29 p.m. Wednesday vandalism to his vehicle, while it was parked at 210 E. Lincoln Ave.
VEHICLE FIRE
Officers responded to the 400 block of Marilyn Avenue in reports of a car being on fire at 7:51 p.m. Wednesday. The fire was put out by Goshen fire units.
FRAUD
Kayla Alaniz reported to Goshen city police at 5:52 p.m. Wednesday that she’d purchased an item on an online application app from an unknown person and has not received the item.
SHOPLIFTING
Officers were called to Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, at 6:01 p.m Wednesday on report of two juvenile women who were caught shoplifting from the store. A 17-year-old female and a 14-year-old female, both of Goshen, were arrested and later released to their legal guardians with a pending court date.
Officers were called to Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Rd., at 9:34 p.m. Wednesday for a shoplifting in progress. The suspect left prior to officers' arrival.
ARRESTS
01/18/2023 02:08 PM
Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated/Prior Conviction / Possession of Methamphetamine
W PLYMOUTH AVE & S MAIN ST GOSHEN, IN
Blotter: Officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection W Plymouth Avenue and S Main Street on a vehicle in oncoming traffic. Francisco Resendiz, 28 year old male of 2223 Decamp Avenue Elkhart, IN was later arrested for Operating While Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction, Operating While Intoxicated Endangerment and Possession of Methamphetamine. Francisco provided a portable breath test result of .214 BrAC but refused to submit to a chemical test. A search warrant was obtained with results pending. Francisco was later incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
01/18/2023 03:52 PM
Public Intoxication
1000 N MAIN ST GOSHEN, IN
Blotter: Police responded to the 1000 block of N Main St in regard to a male who was observed by several drivers laying on the ground unconscious next to highly traveled roadway. The male, Theodore Warner III, 1201 CR 15 Lot 165 of Elkhart was found to be extremely intoxicated. Theodore was transported to Goshen hospital for treatment. Theodore was subsequently arrested and transported to Elkhart County jail for public intoxication. A report was taken.