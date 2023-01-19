Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.