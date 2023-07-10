ATTEMPTED BURGLARY
Genesis Cardona Lagura reported to Goshen police at 4:50 p.m. Friday a burglary attempt on her home at 275 Woodridge Ct.
RECOVERY STOLEN GUN
An officer from the Portage Police Department in Michigan called Goshen police advising that he had recovered a gun reported stolen out Goshen at 6:19 a.m. Saturday. The Goshen report was located and faxed to the Portage Police Department. The gun was removed from the National Crime Information Center computer system and a report was completed.
LOST PASSPORT
Alonso Diaz-Diaz reported to Goshen police at 1:47 p.m. Friday a lost Mexican passport at 112 ½ N. Sixth St.
THEFT
Thomas Glassburn reported to Goshen police at 6:27 p.m. Saturday that someone entered his vehicle and stole his handgun between the night of July 3 and July 4.
Melissa Laughlin reported to Goshen police at 12:53 p.m. Friday the theft of a trash container owned b Borden Waste-Away at 1609 S. 13th St.
Kevin Yoder reported to Goshen police at 8:37 p.m. Friday that his bike lock was cut off and his bicycle was stolen from 2036 Lincolnway E.
Payton Phelps reported to Goshen police at 10:26 p.m. Friday that someone stole the license plate off of his vehicle while it was parked at the Goshen Airport, 17229 C. R. 42.
Charity Watts reported to Goshen police at 8:51 p.m. Sunday that someone got into her unlocked vehicle and stole items, including a taser, at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Rd.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Hector Duran Gomez reported to Goshen police at 3:56 p.m. Saturday damage to his work van at 619 River Ave.
RUNNING ANIMALS
Goshen police were called to 714 S. 14th St. in reference to animals running at large at 5:28 p.m. Saturday. While in the area, police located the animals and the owners after they had captured them and returned them to the property. A citation was issued
FRAUD
Jimmy Downs reported to Goshen police at 10:54 a.m. Friday being the victim of a possible fraud involving Bitcoin at 2208 Revere Dr.