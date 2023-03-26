Police News

ARRESTS
- Francisco Hernandez Morales, 21, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated at 3 a.m. Saturday following a traffic stop at Lincoln Avenue and Silverwood Lane.
- Seth Burson, 35, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of false informing and never obtaining a valid license and for multiple outstanding warrants at 11:34 p.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop at C.R. 13 and C.R. 45. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Robert Johnson, 21, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated/endangerment after officers conducted a traffic stop at 4:17 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Elkhart Road and Rieth Blvd. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
City of Goshen employee Tim Nice reported to Goshen city police at 10:32 a.m. Friday that someone drove a vehicle on city-owned property at the corner of River Avenue and Indiana Avenue causing damage to the grass.
THEFT
- David Ratcliff reported to Goshen city police at 12:32 p.m. Friday that his vehicle was taken without his permission at 1014 S. Main St. The vehicle was later recovered in Mishawaka.
- Amanda Garman reported to Goshen city police at 1:28 p.m. Friday theft from her motor vehicle while it was parked at Linway Plaza, 618 W. Lincoln Ave.
- Forest River employee Steven Aspy reported to Goshen city police that on March 8 someone stole a trailer from 2012 Century Dr.
HIT-AND-RUN
Kristy Vaneyk reported to Goshen city police at 2:52 a.m. Saturday that someone hit her Jeep Wrangler at 2300 Elkhart Road and left without providing insurance information.
DOMESTIC BATTERY
A 56-year-old female, Goshen, reported being battered by a family member at 2:03 p.m.
- Saturday in the 500 block of E. Washington St. Charges were filed through the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office.
- Officers responded at 11:34 p.m. Saturday to Brookside Manor Mobile Home Park in the 60000 block of C.R. 17 to a report of a do
- mestic altercation. A female victim reported pain and injuries to her face and neck but refused treatment. Officers were unable to locate the male suspect who fled the scene.
HARASSMENT
- Clayton Gibson, 20, Goshen, reported a known suspect gained unauthorized access to his online account and deleted content, and continued to send text messages after being asked to stop.
- Cahse Brandenburg, 23, Goshen, reported being harrassed by a known suspect via telephone.