FRAUD
DJ Construction, 3414 Elkhart Rd., reported to Goshen city police at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday fraud on their bank account.
THEFT
Jamin Garoutte reported to Goshen city police at 1:04 p.m. Tuesday that his trash can was stolen during the overnight hours at 1003 S. 16th St.
Skylar Feldman reported to Goshen city police at 4:26 p.m. Tuesday that items were stolen from his vehicle while at Lassus, 1001 W. Pike St.
Officers were contacted by individuals at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday wishing to report a theft of household items at 61108 County Road 17.
BURGLARY
Vickie Newcomb reported to Elkhart County deputies at 6:46 p.m. Tuesday that someone was inside her home at 17574 Stepplands Lane. Officers arrived to find the forced entry at the rear door but the suspect had left prior to arrival.
CRIMINAL CONVERSION
Daniel Crowder reported to Elkhart County deputies at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday that someone he knew refused to allow him to retrieve his tools from 18039 County Road 20.
ARRESTS
David Holsinger, 38, was arrested on charges of intimidation and disorderly conduct at 10:21 p.m. Tuesday after Elkhart County deputies say they found him yelling and screaming outside 54152 Ash Rd. Lot 118, which continued even after officers told him to calm down.