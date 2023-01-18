BURGLARY
Linda Pressler reported to Goshen city police at 2:33 p.m. Tuesday the theft of money from her home in Majestic Care near the 2400 block of College Avenue.
THEFT
Culvers manager Ariana Rodman reported to Goshen city police at 9:34 a.m.Tuesday three unknown individuals stealing cement pole covers from the restaurant, 2024 Elkhart Rd.
Wayne Breetz reported to Goshen city police at 12:17 p.m. Tuesday that someone stole medication out of his unlocked vehicle at Forest River, Inc., 2449 Century Dr.
Thomas Burns reported to Goshen city police at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday the thefts of tools from his licked vehicle while it was parked at the Hampton Inn Goshen, 1968 Lincolnway E.
Otis Miller reported to Goshen city police the theft of a catalytic converter at 4:14 p.m. Tuesday from a vehicle while it was parked at his home, 1024 Michigan Ave.
SHOPLIFTING
Kermit Kropf reported to Goshen city police at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday a theft from his business, the Lincolnway Mart, 2429 Lincolnway E.
Lassus, 1001 W. Pike Street, reported to Goshen city police at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday a man shoplifting several items from the store.
Meijer loss prevention reported to Goshen city police at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday a woman shoplifting at the store located at 4522 Elkhart Rd.
ARRESTS
Robert Stilley, 40, of Goshen, was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement at 815 S. Seventh St., at 4:53 p.m. Tuesday. According to Goshen city police they were attempting to stop a suspicious person near the 800 block of South Eighth Street when confronted by law enforcement, the man fled on foot, giving chase.