A teenager is in police custody, accused of child molestation.
Goshen police arrested a 14-year-old boy on a charge of child molesting around 3:30 p.m. Monday after investigating a report made by the Indiana Department of Child Services, according to a report by police.
The boy was jailed at the Juvenile Detention Center on the charge, police said.
ARRESTS
• Derrick Hall, 29, 67672 C.R. 31, Goshen, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of possession of methamphetamine after he asked police for directions in LaGrange around 11:40 p.m. Monday.
Police said Hall parked a vehicle at Miller’s gas station along Detroit Street, saw the business was closed, and then walked to the Marathon gas station next door where LaGrange County Sheriff’s deputies were standing in the parking lot, according to a news release.
Hall asked the officers for directions to the nearest gas station, and as they helped, police said the deputies smelled the odor of marijuana coming from his vehicle. They searched it and found suspected meth, according to the release.
• Christopher Rachal, 46, 903 Lincoln St., Millersburg, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic needle following a traffic stop at South Fifth and Jefferson streets around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday.
• Goshen police arrested a 15-year-old boy on a charge of possession of marijuana at Merit Learning Center, 801 W. Wilkinson St., around 2 p.m. Monday. The boy was released to his parents with a citation to appear in court.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
Edwin Alonzo, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a drive-by shooting at his home, 1610 West Ave., around 10 a.m. Monday. Police said no damage was found, and neighbors said they didn’t hear or see anything, according to a report.
CRASH
Two women were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Goshen Monday.
An SUV driven by Jana Whitehead, Goshen, rear-ended a car driven by Natalia Salazar, Elkhart, while Salazar was stopped on Lincolnway East near Egbert Avenue, waiting to turn left into the Shell gas station around 2 p.m., Goshen police said in a report.
Salazar was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for head and neck pain, police said.
Whitehead was also taken to Goshen Hospital with chest and torso pain.
BURGLARY
Robert Fransen, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to the garage of his home in the 600 block of South Seventh Street around 7:40 p.m. Monday.
THEFTS
• Octavio Garcia, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of his vehicle around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday.
• Joshua Quinonez, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a mobile phone was stolen from his car while it was unlocked and parked at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, sometime Monday afternoon.
• Katie Carl, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a bicycle was stolen from 207 Tanglewood Drive around 9:20 a.m. Monday.
• Staff at Bobcat of Michiana reported to Elkhart County police a flat-bed trailer was stolen from the lot of the business, 28747 Old U.S. 33, in Elkhart sometime between Saturday and Sunday. The trailer was later found abandoned in St. Joseph County by St. Joseph County police, a report shows.
• Janice Pearson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from her vehicle while it was parked at a home, 1220 Chicago Ave., sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning.
• Staff at Kohl’s reported to Goshen police Monday a theft from the store, 3802 Midway Road, that occurred Sept. 7.
HIT-AND-RUN
Jeffrey Schaut, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police a minivan struck a mailbox at 53204 Pine Drive and then left the scene without reporting the incident around 1:15 p.m. Monday.
FRAUD
Librado Penilla, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of identity deception around 10:45 a.m. Monday.
LOOSE DOGS
Carol Ash reported to Elkhart County police two aggressive dogs were loose in the 65000 block of New Dawn Ave. in Goshen around 7:40 p.m. Monday. The dogs were located and returned to their owners, police said.
