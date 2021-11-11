An investigation is underway into a woman’s death in Elkhart.
Police from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report about a body that had been found in a wooded area near Corwin Drive and North Shore Drive around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.
Detectives with the Elkhart County Homicide Unit are leading the investigation into the death. Investigators said the subject was an adult woman, and work is underway to determine the cause of death.
CRASHES
• Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Goshen Wednesday evening.
A car driven by Dorothy Kissel, Elkhart, collided with a car driven by Mandeep Kaur, Goshen, when Elkhart County police said Kissel attempted to make a left turn from C.R. 18 onto C.R. 17 and failed to yield the right of way around 5:50 p.m., a news release shows.
Kaur was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for pain, police said. Two passengers in her car — Gurdeep Singh, Goshen, and Kulwinder Kaur, Goshen, were also taken to Elkhart General Hospital to be treated for injuries.
Kissel was also injured and taken to Elkhart General Hospital, police said.
• An SUV driven by Isabel Ponce De Hernandez, Goshen, collided with a pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old boy from Elkhart after Elkhart County police said Ponce De Hernandez failed to yield the right of way at C.R. 45 and Sunnyside Avenue around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, a news release shows.
Ponce De Hernandez and the teen did not report any injuries. A passenger in the teen’s truck, another 16-year-old boy, was injured and was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment, police said in the release.
• A car driven by Christopher Guffey, Elkhart, collided with a car driven by Irma Bloom, Goshen, at Ind. 119 and C.R. 40 around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Bloom was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive medical treatment for pain, police said.
Guffey did not report any injuries. Police cited him for failing to yield the right of way to traffic.
COUNTERFEITING
Staff at Dollar General reported to Goshen police Tuesday a counterfeit bill was used at the store, 1075 N. Main St., Sunday.
THEFTS
• Ryan Swann, Tennessee, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from his truck while it was parked at Wings Etc., 4644 Elkhart Road, around 8:05 p.m. Wednesday.
• Sheila Norman, Goshen, reported to Goshen police state-issued benefit cards were stolen from 2633 Ponderosa Court around 6:05 p.m. Wednesday.
• Joshua Golden, Bristol, reported to Goshen police car keys were taken from vehicles parked at The Car Company, 1914 Lincolnway East, around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.
• Shannon Young, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a bicycle was stolen from a home, 112 S. Seventh St., around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday.
• Staff at Dollar General reported to Goshen police a theft that occurred at the store, 1075 N. Main St., around 12:05 p.m. Tuesday.
• Karina Rios, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her wallet was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at 1910 S. 12th St. around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday.
• Amandeep Singh reported to Elkhart County police his car was stolen from a home, 66097 Ind. 15, near Goshen around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The car was later found wrecked along C.R. 38 between C.R. 11 and C.R. 9, police said.
ARREST
Goshen police arrested a juvenile on a charge of battery after responding to a report the juvenile struck another person at Goshen High School, 401 Lincolnway East, around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday. The juvenile was placed in the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center, police said.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a 25-year-old man around 10 p.m. after they met with him in the 2900 block of Elkhart Road to discuss a situation that occurred at L&M Electric, 2702 Elkhart Road, according to police.
ATTEMPTED RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
Leo Akins, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a person tried to enter a home, 1205 Hickory St., around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Derrick Reeves, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked in the lot at a Keystone RV plant, 2525 Linden Drive, around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information, according to a police report.
• Elkhart County police found a vehicle had crashed into a tree along C.R. 31 near C.R. 46 around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday. The driver had then fled the scene, a report shows.
HACKING
Carol Bushong, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday her Facebook account was hacked and videos were posted to it.
FRAUD
Lucas Bartz, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday his checkbook was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at his home Oct. 17. Checks were then used to make purchases at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, in Goshen Nov. 3, Nov. 4 and Tuesday.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Alonzo Herr, 34, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around 7:35 a.m. Sunday.
