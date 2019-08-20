A Topeka woman was injured in a two vehicle crash east of Goshen Tuesday.
A van driven by Sheena Randol collided with an SUV driven by Marlene Lantzer, Goshen, at C.R. 38 and C.R. 31 around 12:45 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Randal was taken to Parkview LaGrange Hospital to receive treatment for abdominal pain, police said.
Lantzer did not report any injuries. She was cited by police of failure to yield the right of way at the intersection.
CRASH
Jeremy Flora, Goshen, was injured when the scooter he was driving collided with the rear of a van as it was backing out of a driveway at 806 College Ave. around 8:45 p.m. Monday, Goshen police said in a report.
Flora was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to receive medical treatment for his injuries.
The driver of the van, a 16-year-old boy from Goshen, did not report any injuries. The teen was arrested at the scene on a charge of driving without a license, and then released to a parent with a citation to appear in court, according to police reports.
ARRESTS
Two Middlebury residents face meth-dealing charges following police raids in Warsaw last week.
Frank Daniels, 34, and Kendall Rodgers, 25, were arrested when members of Kosciusko County's Narcotics Enforcement Team 43, backed by Warsaw's SWAT unit, served a search warrant at a house, 4542 C.R. W. 400 North, Thursday, Kosciusko County police said in a news release.
Daniels was jailed on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance. Rodgers was jailed on charges of dealing methamphetamine and possession of a narcotic. A third person at the residence, Chad Allen, 52, Warsaw, was also arrested and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance, the release shows.
Investigators found 131 grams of meth along with a multitude of stolen tools and lawn equipment, several of which were taken from storage units, police said.
Following a simultaneous raid at a mobile home in Pierceton, 8280 E. U.S. 30, Maryjean Howard, 51, Elkhart, and Troy Howard, 52, Pierceton, were arrested and jailed each on a charge of dealing methamphetamine, the release shows.
Police said the raids stemmed from information gathered during several recent traffic stops.
BURGLARY
Courtney Meyer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen when her home was burglarized in the 61000 block of C.R. 17 around 10:10 p.m. Monday.
THEFTS
• Christine Mullins, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the possible theft of Apple AirPods from Taco Bell, 4510 Elkhart Road, around 9 p.m. Monday.
• Mayda Gamez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a license plate was stolen from a vehicle while it was parked at 308 Mossberg Lane around 4:45 p.m. Monday.
• Staff at Kohl’s reported to Goshen police a theft at the store, 3802 Midway Road, around 1:10 p.m. Monday.
• Esther Hershberger, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police Monday three firearms were stolen from property at 21901 C.R. 45 sometime between May 1 and Aug. 1.
• Julie Blessing, Bourbon, reported to Goshen police cash was stolen from her while she was at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 8:15 a.m. Monday.
IDENTITY THEFT
Jillian Maust, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police Sunday a person has been stealing her clothes, tax records and identity since November 2018.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Leroy Lane, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was vandalized in the 300 block of Middlebury Street around 2:30 p.m. Monday.
RUNAWAYS
Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police a 14-year-old boy left the facility, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen without permission following an argument with staff around 8:10 p.m. Monday.
About two hours later, staff reported a 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl both ran away from Glendening Cottage at the campus around 9:45 p.m.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Nicole Williams, 20, South Bend, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police she failed to return to custody Friday.
