The Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office has warned citizen groups to not investigate alleged sexual predators, saying such attempts can hurt legal cases.
In a news release Monday, Vicki Becker’s office said the number of so-called “social media ‘vigilante’ groups’” targeting suspected predators has increased in Indiana. The release described the process where such groups pose as minors online in order to lure out suspects, and then confront them while often live-streaming the situation online.
Such busts, however, risk legal issues that could hinder the ability for prosecutor’s offices to file charges against suspects in sex abuse cases, according to the release.
“When citizens take matters into their own hands, it is often harmful to a successful prosecution, leading to someone, who may very well be guilty, eluding accountability for their actions,” the release states.
The prosecutor’s office warned investigation groups could face libel or slander lawsuits for accusations they make. The confrontations could also result in violence or death.
The release notes law enforcement officers are considered qualified to investigate sex abuse allegations.
“Having gone through extensive training, these officials know the right techniques in collecting and preserving the evidence that is necessary to prosecute these kinds of cases and ensuring that an investigation is done objectively, and professionally, respecting the Constitutional rights of suspects,” the release states.
THEFT CASE
An Elkhart woman has been accused of stealing customers’ money at a local insurance agency while struggling with an addiction.
Hillary Caceres, 33, is charged with a Level 6 felony count of theft in a case filed Monday.
Goshen police began an investigation last October when allegations were made that Caceres, as an employee at the Timothy Doud Allstate Insurance office, was taking money paid by clients. The alleged thefts were uncovered after clients had complained about payments not being deposited, details in the probable cause affidavit in the case show.
The agency lost more than $1,300 from about Aug. 25 through Sept. 21. Three clients had paid for services, but their money wasn’t deposited, while a fourth client’s payment was posted from another client’s card, according to the affidavit.
Caceres initially denied the thefts when a detective first interviewed her, but allegedly admitted she was addicted to heroin, the affidavit shows.
But, Caceres later spoke to police again, with the affidavit saying she contacted the detective on her own to admit she took the money. She allegedly said she thought she could pay the funds back, but couldn’t because of her addiction, according to police in the document.
The case was filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 6.
THREATS
Elkhart County police are investigating a bomb threat that allegedly targeted the Sheriff’s Office.
An unknown suspect called the office and threatened to kill an officer and set off a bomb at the facillity, 26861 C.R. 26, around 1:45 p.m. last Thursday, according to a police report.
The call came a day after the Sheriff’s Office investigated a report that a postal worker in Goshen found a handwritten letter that said explosives were placed in a location. The report doesn’t state where the location was, but shows investigators went to the address, and no explosives were found.
Elkhart County Sheriff’s Captain Michael Culp said investigators are looking into whether or not the two incidents were related.
ARRESTS
• Austin Lovely, 23, 53160 Beverly Hills Drive, Middlebury, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash where a car struck two parked vehicles at 3404 East Lane around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday.
• Jean Figueroa Rivera, 20, Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and driving without a license as well as on a warrant following a vehicle pursuit that began in the 1000 block of Player Drive around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday.
• Jamie Carey, 28, Howe, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at 4500 W. 750 North near Shipshewana around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
• Evelyn Garcia Garcia, 18, 104 Winchester Trail, Goshen, and Eloina Hernandez Quiroz, 19, 611 S. Third St., Goshen, were arrested by Goshen police each on a charge of possession of marijuana at Rogers Park, 102 Chicago Ave., around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Garcia Garcia and Hernandez Quiroz were then released at the scene with citations to appear in court.
• Raul Varela Guzman, 19, 801 N. Cavin St., Ligonier, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and illegal consumption of alcohol after police responded to a crash at 10315 C.R. 146 in Millersburg around 7:30 p.m. Monday.
• Steven Willis, 39, 2509 Mather Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Police said Willis had crashed a vehicle into a tree along C.R. 27 north of U.S. 20.
• Derrick Rodden, 19, 1005 Park 33 Blvd., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of a handgun without a permit, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at College Avenue and Linconway East around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Police also arrested a 17-year-old juvenile on a charge of possession of marijuana. The youth was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Goshen police arrested a 13-year-old boy on a charge of domestic battery after responding to an incident in the 400 block of South Silverwood Lane around 7:50 p.m. Sunday. The boy was released to a guardian at the scene with a citation to appear in Juvenile Court.
• Xzavier Talley, 48, 217 S. 28th St., Goshen, was arrested by Middlebury police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 200 block of York Drive in Middlebury around 7:50 p.m. Saturday.
• Elkhart County police took a 14-year-old girl into custody after responding to a call that the teen ran away from Bashor Children’s Home, 62226 C.R. 15, around 7:35 p.m. Friday.
THEFTS
• Devon Ezzell, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was stolen from his driveway, 165 Post Court, sometime between 4 a.m. and 7:10 p.m. Monday.
• A Goshen woman reported to Goshen police her vehicle was stolen during an incident in the 1200 block of East Jackson Street around 6 p.m. Monday.
• Staff at Forest River RV reported to Elkhart County police a Salem 24RLXL recreational vehicle was stolen from company property, 11555 Harter Drive, in Middlebury. The theft was discovered around 8 a.m. Monday, according to a police report.
• Chloie Champion reported to Elkhart County police Monday her 2003 Ford Taurus was taken without permission from a home, 22231 Fenmore Ave., on March 15.
• Steven Bontrager, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police his 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was stolen from his home, 13141 C.R. 4, around 5:45 a.m. Saturday. According to a report, the SUV was unlocked, and the suspect used keys in the center console to steal the vehicle.
• Norris Lipsey reported to Elkhart County police trailer hitches and an auxiliary fuel tank was stolen from the pack of his pickup truck while it was parked at Foremost Transport Inc., 64825 C.R. 31, sometime between March 19 and around 2:30 p.m. Friday.
• Heath Yeager reported to Elkhart County police his bicycle was taken from the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen, 201 N. Cottage Ave., on March 21.
BURGLARIES
• Douglas Ridley, Goshen, reported to Goshen police an attempt was made to break into his home at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, by breaking the front door frame around 2:15 a.m. Monday.
• Jay Lehman, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police a generator and power tools were stolen during a break-in to his pole barn, 52161 C.R. 39, sometime between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday.
• Jerry Miller reported to Elkhart County police a generator and power tools were stolen from the site of a house under construction, 53041 C.R. 43, in Middlebury sometime between 4 p.m. last Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Staff at Courtyard of Goshen reported to Goshen police a rock was thrown at a glass door, damaging it, at the facility, 2400 College Ave., around 5:10 a.m. Tuesday.
• Lyle Rohrer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday part of his garage, 613 S. Ninth St., had been spray painted.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Nicole Free reported to Elkhart County police her car was struck by an SUV at C.R. 38 and C.R. 19 around 7:45 a.m. Monday. The driver of the SUV then left the scene without stopping, according to the report.
• Andrea Chiqito Galvan, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she was involved in a hit-and-run crash at C.R. 17 and C.R. 28 around 3:45 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the other car involved left the scene, dragging its bumper, police said in a report. No injuries were reported.
INJURED DOG
Elkhart County police along with county Humane Shelter staff responded to a situation involving an injured dog at 25700 C.R. 22 around 4:25 p.m. Saturday. The dog bit three people during the response, police said, noting it was behind on its immunizations.
