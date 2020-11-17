Local police made several arrests recently.
ARRESTS
• Megan Malcolm, 35, Bremen, was arrested by Nappanee police and jailed on charges of battery against law enforcement, resisting law enforcement and domestic battery after police responded to an incident at a restaurant, 1103 E. Market St., around 8:25 a.m. Saturday.
Malcolm allegedly struck an employee at the restaurant and then walked out. An officer found her a couple blocks away, told her she was under arrest for battery, and she allegedly resisted. She also allegedly scratched an officer’s hand in the process of being handcuffed, according to details in a probable cause affidavit.
Police said in the document Malcolm also fought at the jail and seven officers were needed to take her into custody.
• A Nappanee man faces accusations he molested a farm animal at least once a couple months ago.
Kenneth Hochstetler, 40, is charged with a Level 6 felony count of bestiality in a case filed Monday.
The case stems from a situation in which Elkhart County and Nappanee police responded to what was reported as a possible burglary at a farm near Nappanee Sept. 5. Police found Hochstetler in the horse barn, according to details in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
The case was filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 6. A warrant for Hochstetler’s arrest was also issued.
• Debra Necheporek, 60, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at Main and Peoria streets around 9:10 p.m. Monday. An Elkhart police report identifies Necheporek as being from Kalamazoo, Michigan. Elkhart County Jail information lists her with a Goshen address.
• Bryon Barnes, 29, 702 S. Eighth St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at Main and Tyler streets around 4:15 p.m. Monday.
• Guadalupe Lopez, 35, Chicago, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Detroit and Spring streets in LaGrange early Monday morning.
• Anna Ryan, 39, South Bend, was arrested by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at 5500 N. Ind. 5 in LaGrange around 10:15 p.m. Sunday. Another person in the vehicle, Matthew Ryan, 33, Granger, was also arrested on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of marijuana.
• Robert Caldwell, 53, and Linda Caldwell, 47, both of 1717 Morton Ave., Elkhart, were arrested by Goshen police each on a charge of theft after police said they stole more than $600 worth of merchandise from Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 12:55 p.m. Sunday.
• Daymond Peck, 19, 212 W. Wilkinson St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of domestic battery, strangulation, criminal confinement and interference with the reporting of a crime after police responded to an incident in the 300 block of South Fifth Street around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
• Krystle Atkinson, 38, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication after police responded to a situation at 53586 C.R. 27 in Bristol around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.
• Raul Ramirez Jr., 25, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested by Wakarusa police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop on C.R. 24 near C.R. 3 around 12:55 a.m. Sunday.
• James Johnson, 30, Detroit, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement early Sunday morning after police said he crashed a car during a pursuit in the area of U.S. 20 and C.R. 900 East. According to a news release, police joined the pursuit after it crossed into the county from Steuben County. After the crash, police said Johnson ran from the scene, but was apprehended.
• Daeliel Cooper, 19, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 1330 block of West Franklin Street around midnight Sunday. An Elkhart police report identifies Cooper as being from Elkhart. Jail information shows him with a Goshen address.
POINTING A FIREARM
Goshen police received a report by two people that a male pointed a handgun at the at U.S. 33 and C.R. 20 around 3:55 p.m. Sunday. No injuries were reported. An investigation is underway.
INTIMIDATION
Elkhart County police are investigating a situation in which a prison inmate in Indiana sent a threatening letter to local courts, according to a report.
CRASH
A car driven by Ronda Davis, Milford, collided with a pickup truck driven by Todd Cripe, Syracuse, at C.R. 25 and C.R. 46 near Goshen around 6:55 a.m. Monday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Davis was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for an apparent neck injury, according to the release. Police also cited her for failing to yield the right of way at the intersection.
Cripe did not report any injuries.
BURGLARIES
• Staff at Peddler’s Village Auction reported to Goshen police a burglary to the business, 2909 Peddler’s Village Road, around 1:25 p.m. Monday.
• Marie Grant, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a possible burglary to a home, 714 S. Eighth St., around 10:40 a.m. Sunday.
THEFTS
• Carla Wirth, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a package was stolen from 112 E. Lincoln Ave. around 1:15 p.m. Monday.
• Millard Graber reported to Elkhart County police Saturday tools were stolen from a vehicle at Goshen Memorial Soccer Park, 20792 C.R. 36.
• Raffaele Porter reported to Elkhart County police a handgun was stolen from his car while it was parked at a Grand Design RV facility, 11356 C.R. 2, in Middlebury sometime between 4:20 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. Nov. 12.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Alexxis Perez, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police the front windshield of her car was damaged during an argument at a home, 608 N. Second St., around 4:05 p.m. Monday.
• William Lehman, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police damage to a La Casa apartment building, 213 S. Seventh St., around 8:55 a.m. Monday.
• April Dolliver, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police a window was broken at her home, 53586 C.R. 27, Lot 39, around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.
FRAUD
• Alisa Hunter, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday a case of fraudulent transactions with her credit card.
• Larry Shepherd, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Sunday his debit card was used fraudulently in the city.
• Jason Demeter, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred Nov. 11.
