• Jason Finch, 44, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at Berkey Avenue and Greene Road following a traffic stop for a moving violation at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Finch was incarcerated at Elkhart County Jail.
• Kaylee Smetanka Limon, 29, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in the 26000 block of C.R. 4, Elkhart, after officers responded to a crash at 4:45 p.m. April 28 where one of the drivers was intoxicated. Limon was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Virgilio Munoz, 48, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at Bristol Street and C.R. 17 after being stopped for a traffic violation at 3:51 a.m. Sunday. Munoz was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Desaray Lee, 22, Elkhart, reportedly failed to return to the Elkhart County Work Release Center, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 9:02 a.m. April 27, and is considered absent without leave.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Araceli Esquieda reported to Goshen police at 2:20 p.m. Sunday that her black Chevrolet pickup had been struck by another pickup as it was parked on the street at 419 S. Wheatland Drive.
• Ronald Eash reported to Elkhart County deputies at 4:54 p.m. Friday that someone crashed into his 2018 Chevrolet Silverado at Old U.S. 33 West and Ind. 19 and fled the scene of the crash.
BURGLARY
Bennie Morse reported to Goshen police at 8:41 p.m. Sunday a burglary at 212 N. Harrison St., Goshen.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Peter Ostapchuk reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9:36 a.m. April 27 that someone made entry into 54343 Springbrook Lane, Elkhart, and caused damage to items within the property.
OFFICER'S REPORT
Two men reported to Elkhart County deputies at 2:08 a.m. Sunday that they heard gunshots while hunting on the property at 25574 C.R. 26, Elkhart.
THEFT
• Stephanie Wilson reported to Goshen police at 11 a.m. Sunday that a family member stole her temporary license plate after an argument at 1008 Zollinger Road.
• Daniel McKinney reported to Elkhart County deputies between 4 p.m. April 25 and 6 a.m. April 26 someone stole his trash can from 52268-1 Ideal Beach Road.