ARRESTS
- Francisco Hernandez Morales, 21, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 3 a.m. Saturday following a traffic stop at Lincoln Avenue and Silverwood Lane.
- Seth Burson, 35, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of false informing and never obtaining a valid license and for multiple outstanding warrants at 11:34 p.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop at C.R. 13 and C.R. 45. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Robert Johnson, 21, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated/endangerment after Goshen police officers conducted a traffic stop at 4:17 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Elkhart Road and Rieth Blvd. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
A city of Goshen employee reported to Goshen police at 10:32 a.m. Friday that someone drove a vehicle on city-owned property at the corner of River Avenue and Indiana Avenue causing damage to the grass.
THEFTS
- David Ratcliff reported to Goshen police at 12:32 p.m. Friday that his vehicle was taken without his permission at 1014 S. Main St. The vehicle was later recovered in Mishawaka.
- Amanda Garman reported to Goshen police at 1:28 p.m. Friday a theft from her motor vehicle while it was parked at Linway Plaza, 618 W. Lincoln Ave.
- A Forest River employee reported to Goshen police that on March 8 someone stole a trailer from 2012 Century Drive.
HIT-AND-RUN
Kristy Vaneyk reported to Goshen police at 2:52 a.m. Saturday that someone hit her Jeep Wrangler at 2300 Elkhart Road and left without providing insurance information.
DOMESTIC BATTERY
• A 56-year-old Goshen woman reported to Goshen police being battered by a family member at 2:03 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Washington Street. Charges were filed through the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office.
- Officers responded at 11:34 p.m. Saturday to Brookside Manor Mobile Home Park in the 60000 block of C.R. 17 to a report of a domestic altercation. A female victim reported pain and injuries to her face and neck but refused treatment. Officers were unable to locate the male suspect who fled the scene.
HARASSMENT
- Clayton Gibson, 20, Goshen, reported a known suspect gained unauthorized access to his online account and deleted content, and continued to send text messages after being asked to stop.
- Cahse Brandenburg, 23, Goshen, reported being harassed by a known suspect via telephone.