A Bristol man is accused in a child molestation case dating back a few years.
Christopher Bowen, 26, is charged with a Level 4 felony count of child molesting in the case filed Monday.
Bowen allegedly touched the victim inappropriately at a house sometime between 2017 and 2018 when the victim was younger than 14 years old, according to an Elkhart County detective in the probable cause affidavit.
During an interview with investigators, Bowen admitted he was wrestling with the victim at the time, and he indicated certain body parts touched in the process, according to the affidavit.
The case was filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3.
SHOOTING
One man was injured in a shooting Monday evening in Elkhart.
Elkhart Police found the 25-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to the neck and chest at 718 Taylor St. around 6 p.m., police said in a news release. Officers provided medical help until paramedics arrived at the scene.
The man, whose name was not released, was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
No suspect information was available for release, according to police.
ARRESTS
• Philip Hobson, 31, 7 Burrell Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 5:15 p.m. Monday.
• Tyler Deskins, 28, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident at the Park 33 apartment complex around 3:45 p.m. Sunday.
• Amanda Waggoner, 29, 609 S. Martin St., Ligonier, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of a syringe after police responded to an overdose call at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 1:20 p.m. Sunday.
• Kenneth L. Kiefer was cited by Elkhart County police for driving with a suspended license and leaving the scene of a crash following a traffic stop around 12:15 p.m. Friday. Police said Kiefer’s vehicle was involved in a crash on C.R. 19 near C.R. 119.
EVIDENCE FOUND
Goshen police found drugs, stolen checks and credit cards in a vehicle during a traffic stop at C.R. 17 and C.R. 28 around 12:50 p.m. Monday. Detectives were called to assist, and evidence was collected, a police report shows.
CHARGES SOUGHT
Elkhart County police have forwarded a case to the prosecutor’s office, seeking a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police said a 40-year-old man crashed a vehicle in the area of C.R. 28 and C.R. 13 near Dunlap around 10:45 p.m. Sunday. The suspect underwent a chemical test, and the results are pending, police said.
HOUSE FIRE
Fire damaged a home Monday in the Holiday Mobile Home Park in Elkhart.
Elkhart firefighters responded to the scene, 1508 Holiday View Drive, around 5:50 p.m. to find smoke coming from the home. The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes, an Elkhart Fire Department news release shows.
The homeowner was said to have exited the home without injuries. The fire had started in the kitchen, the release shows.
STOLEN VEHICLE
Goshen police said a stolen vehicle was recovered after officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 1100 block of Berkey Avenue around 10:55 p.m. Monday.
BURGLARIES
• Staff at US Male reported to Goshen police an attempted burglary at the business that occurred sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning.
• Ryan Peachey, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police his 1998 BMW and a tool chest were stolen during a burglary to his garage, 21769 C.R. 45, sometime between 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.
THEFTS
• Goshen police responded to a call about a possible theft from a vehicle at Buffalo Wild Wings, 1829 Rieth Blvd., around 5 p.m. Monday.
• An employee at Stone Ridge Landscaping reported to Elkhart County police a cordless drill set was stolen and locks on two trailers were damaged at Stone Ridge Landscaping, 21665 C.R. 45, sometime between 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Monday.
• Jessica Hillary, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police items were stolen from vehicles parked at 20879 Riverbrook Lane sometime between 9:50 p.m. Friday and 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
POSSIBLE GUNSHOTS
Bruce Grover, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he heard possible gunshots near his house, 2401 E. Kercher Road, around 8:20 p.m. Sunday. Police found no evidence of gunfire in the area, a report shows.
HIT-AND-RUN
Pedro Fernandez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vehicle struck a garbage can and a mailbox at his property, 2613 S. Main St., around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the vehicle didn’t stop to exchange information.
RUNAWAY
Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police a juvenile boy ran away from the facility, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around 6:15 p.m. Sunday.
FRAUD
• Brandy Slabach, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Sunday a case of fraud involving her bank account.
• Loraine Troyer, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police Saturday a case of fraud that occurred May 11.
• The National Insurance Crime Bureau notified Elkhart County police Friday a case of insurance fraud involving a person who lived in the county.
