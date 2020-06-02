A man reported to Goshen police at 6:51 p.m. Sunday that he was battered by several people he did not know in the 600 block of South Indiana Avenue. Paramedics took the man to Goshen Hospital for a possible concussion, police reported.
Three injured in buggy crash
Three people in a horse-drawn buggy were injured in a crash at C.R. 500 West and C.R. 200 North in LaGrange County at 2:15 p.m. May 26.
According to LaGrange County deputies, Ruth Mast, 1350 W. 200 North LaGrange, was driving a horse-drawn buggy on C.R. 500 West and stopped for the C.R. 200 North intersection. As she proceeded south across the intersection, she failed to yield the right of way and the horse and buggy were struck by a 2007 Dodge Ram truck driven by Steven Lehman, 6430 W. 825 North, Shipshewana, according to LaGrange County deputies.
The collision caused the buggy to flip onto its side, ejecting Mast and her passenger, 1-year-old Ashley Mast, 4530 N. 675 West, Shipshewana. Ashley Mast was sitting on Ruth Mast’s lap and was temporarily pinned under the buggy, police reported. Ruth Mast suffered an injury to her left ear. Ashley Mast suffered injuries to her right knee, ribs and head.
Another passenger, Vera Mast, 27, 4530 N. 675 West, Shipshewana, was also injured. She had pain to her head and neck. Both Vera and Ashley Mast were taken to Parkview Hospital, LaGrange for further medical treatment.
Lehman was not injured.
Motorcyclist injured in crash
A Topeka man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 20, near C.R. 300 East at 11:50 a.m. May 16.
According to LaGrange County officers, Jason Beechy, 7985 W. 500 South, Topeka, was driving a 2010 Harley-Davidson east on U.S. 20 in a construction zone. Beechy said he was on uneven pavement and attempted to move onto even pavement, lost control and ended up laying his motorcycle down on its left side. The bike continued sliding off the south side of the road, flipped and threw Beechy.
Beechy, who complained of back, arm and knee pain, was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne for treatment.
K-9 ends pursuit
A Wolcottville man was jailed following a two-county pursuit and a foot pursuit that led to a police dog capturing him Friday.
According to LaGrange County deputies, Lonnie Gibson Jr., 31, 306 S. Main St., Wolcottville, was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle at Ind. 3 and C.R. 780 South when an officer attempted to stop him for a traffic infraction.
A pursuit ensued and the motorcycle continued south into Noble County at a high rate of speed. The motorcycle then reentered LaGrange County on C.R. 700 South before going through a field and then into a wooded area where it crashed. Gibson then reportedly fled on foot. K9 officer Klara was called in to track him and he was arrested.
Gibson had three felony warrants out of LaGrange County and was also arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and possession of hypodermic needles.
ARRESTS
• Bibiano Gomez, 61, Chicago, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving without a license following a traffic stop at Ind. 120 and C.R. 225 in Howe around 10:40 p.m. Monday.
• Dustin Garner, 36, 400 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 7:58 p.m. Sunday on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road. He was released at the scene on a written promise to appear in court.
THEFTS
• Bodhi Farquhar, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items, including a PlayStation 4, an Apple watch and some jewelry, were stolen from a home, 2735 Oakwood Drive, around 6:45 p.m. Monday.
• Jonathan Anglemeyer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his motor scooter was stolen from his home, 622 River Ave., around 6 p.m. Monday.
• Myranda Blosser, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her purse was stolen while she was walking in the alley behind her house, 415 N. Riverside Blvd., around 2:25 p.m. Monday.
• Logan Johnson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday a package was possibly stolen from his porch at Winchester Trails on May 24.
BURGLARY
Paul Poe, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to his home, 1203 E. Jackson St., that occurred sometime between midnight Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Joshua Wernlund, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vehicle collided with his vehicle at 2442 Davis Drive around 3 p.m. Monday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information.
• Jill Fox reported to Elkhart County police the vehicle she was driving rear-ended a tractor-trailer on Ind. 19 north of C.R. 46 around 11 a.m. Monday. The driver of the tractor-trailer left without exchanging information with her.
• A Goshen resident reported to Goshen police at 9:16 p.m. Sunday that the driver of a white sports car ran off the road and crashed into bushes near the 800 block of South Ninth Street. The driver failed to stop and exchange information.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Linda Vega, Middlebury, reported to Goshen police a window of her vehicle was damaged at 304 W. Pike St. around 12:30 p.m. Monday.
• Elkhart County deputies discovered several unlocked vehicles that had their steering columns damaged in the area of C.R. 20 and Ind. 19 at 7:28 a.m. Thursday.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a 39-year-old woman after she refused to leave a property, 601 N. Main St., around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
FRAUD
• Jeremy Love, 19000 block of Grey Fox Trail, Goshen, reported to Eklhart County deputies at 1:30 p.m. Friday that fraud and been committed against him.
BATTERY
• A 53-year-old Goshen man reported to Elkhart County deputies at 1:58 p.m. Friday that someone he knows battered him in the 28000 block of C.R. 16.
• A 73-year-old Elkhart woman reported to Elkhart County deputies at 12:14 p.m. Saturday that a person she knows battered her while they were at a property in the 51000 block of C.R. 25, Bristol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.