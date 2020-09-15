A Wolcottville man was jailed on drug charges after LaGrange County police found him raving while hallucinating on another person’s property in Wolcottville Sunday.
Mark King, 62, 2205 E. 770 South, Wolcottville, was arrested by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 7500 block of South 215 East.
In a news release, police said King had used meth on either Friday or Saturday, and then believed he’d been in a gun battle with people he imagined were breaking in to burglarize his home. During the situation, police said King fled to a neighbor’s garage, threw a gun at a window and broke a door pane.
Police found King on another property after officers responded to a disorderly conduct call. He was first taken to Parkview LaGrange Hospital to receive treatment for delirium before he was taken into custody, the release shows.
After agreeing to let police searching property, investigators found multiple bullet holes that were fired from inside his home. Three weapons were found there, and a fourth was found at a neighbor’s garage, the release shows.
TRESPASSING
• Goshen police issued a 24-hour trespassing warning that covered all city parks to a 49-year-old man after responding to a report of a battery at Rogers Park, 102 Chicago Ave., around 5:55 p.m. Monday. The victim, a 13-year-old boy, reported no pain and had no visible injuries, police said.
• Staff at Target issued a trespassing warning to a man at the store, 3938 Midway Road, after reporting a theft to Goshen police around 2:55 p.m. Monday.
ARRESTS
• Carl Morgan Jr., 47, 210 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop at Lincoln Avenue and Fifth Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
• Deanna Huffman, 51, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 12:15 p.m. Monday. Huffman was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Ryan Wyatt, 32, 13842 Ind. 120, Middlebury, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement and driving as a habitual traffic violator after he fled a traffic stop and lead police on a short pursuit. Police said Wyatt crashed the motorcycle he was driving at Fifth and Pike streets around 3 p.m. Sunday. He complained of pain and was checked at the scene prior to being taken into custody, according to the report.
• Goshen police arrested a boy on a charge of illegal consumption of alcohol after responding to a call the boy was sleeping in a vehicle with the door open in the 200 block of Woodridge Court around 9:20 a.m. Sunday. The boy was released to his parents with a citation to appear in court.
• Logan Wills, 23, Warsaw, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police stopped him in the area of Old C.R. 17 north of C.R. 20 around 8:05 a.m. Saturday.
• Shannon Heinemann, 38, Ohio, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police said he crashed a golf cart in the 9000 block of East C.R. 600 South in Wolcottville Saturday.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
A 19-year-old man allegedly sprayed a window with pepper spray at the Elkhart County Jail, 26861 C.R. 26, until he was stopped by corrections officers around 2 p.m. Friday, according to a report by Elkhart County police. A disorderly conduct charge is being sought through the Prosecutor’s Office, police said.
INTIMIDATION
Goshen police responded to reports of threats being made to residents at a home, 615 S. Main St., around 3:45 p.m. Monday. No injuries were reported, police said.
CHILD RESCUED
Maribel Salazar, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a child was locked in a vehicle at a home, 1021 Colonial Manor Drive, around 4:40 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived, the vehicle’s owner had already broken out a window to free the boy. Medics examined the child and he was released at the scene.
THEFTS
• Staff at Joann Fabric reported to Goshen police Monday a sewing machine was stolen from the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, sometime last week.
• James Bledsoe, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his trailer was stolen from a home, 1002 S. 11th St., sometime between noon Saturday and 9 p.m. Sunday.
• Emma Liecthtly, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a phone charging cord and a CD case were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at a home, 112 S. Sixth St., around 4:40 p.m. Sunday.
• Christian Encarnacion, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Sunday his wallet was stolen at one of the local Walmart stores.
• Donald Crist, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police multiple tools and power equipment were stolen from a barn and his home, 63465 C.R. 11 sometime between 10 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Stephen Cox, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his mailbox at 411 Center St. was damaged in a hit-and-run crash around 3:05 p.m. Monday.
• Jonathan Parker, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday a hit-and-run crash that occurred at West Pike Street and Chicago Avenue last Friday, around 3:45 a.m. Parker told police he had minor injuries from the crash but didn’t seek medical treatment.
• Brettni Hardman, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck while parked in a lot at Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 2:35 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene before police arrived.
• Braxton Butler reported to Elkhart County police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the parking lot of the Gallops gas station, 18423 U.S. 20, near Goshen around 11:20 p.m. Saturday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Francisco Ramirez Pizana, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a window was vandalized a person had entered his home, 518 S. Silverwood Lane, around 9:45 p.m. Monday.
• Zoee Dixon, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police her car was vandalized in the parking lot of Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 7:15 p.m. Monday.
• Carl Axell, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his car was vandalized outside his home, 213 S. Seventh St., around 2 p.m. Monday.
INCORRIGIBILITY
Chad Halle reported to Elkhart County police a juvenile was apparently selling items possibly from a house, 68207 Clunette St., in New Paris on Sept. 9.
FRAUD
• Larry Shepherd, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of fraud around 2:30 p.m. Monday.
• Staff at 524 Rent reported to Goshen police a person signed a fraudulent name to an application at the business, 2020 Elkhart Road, around 1:35 p.m. Monday.
• Michelle Lambuth, Goshen, reported to Goshen police fraudulent activity on a benefits card at Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 8:30 a.m. Monday.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
• Oliver Love, 63, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around 5 p.m. Friday.
• Chynna Rhodes, 27, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave Thursday after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police she failed to return to custody Sept. 4.
RUNAWAYS
• Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy left the campus, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around 10:15 p.m. Monday.
• Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy left the campus, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around noon Sunday.
• Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police two boys left the property, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around 7:30 p.m. Friday.
TOOL FOUND
Elkhart County police reported a power tool was found on C.R. 17 at Missouri Avenue in Goshen on Sept. 4.
