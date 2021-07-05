ARREST REPORTS
• Maria Rivera, 31, 3 Winchester Trail, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after officers were called to the Meijer Gas Station, 4522 Elkhart Road, at 12:36 a.m. Monday to investigate a report of a white van crashing into a light colored passenger car multiple times. Rivera was booked into the county jail.
• Debra Shoudel, 62, 902 Huntington St., Syracuse, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft while at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, at 12:45 p.m. Sunday. She was released pending a court date.
• Rafael Hernandez-Walton, 20, 206 Crescent St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a schedule 1 substance following a traffic stop near the intersection of Lincolnway East and East Plymouth Avenue at 5:20 p.m. Sunday. He was released pending a court date.
RESISTING ARREST REPORTS
• Goshen police attempted to stop a motorcyle on U.S. 33, near Lewis Street, at 2 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the motorcycle led police on a high speed pursuit into the south side of the Elkhart city limits. The pursuit was terminated after police lost sight of the vehicle.
FRAUD REPORTS
• An employee of Martin’s Super Market, 1527 Bashor Road, filed a report with Goshen police at 8:50 a.m. Sunday indicating a counterfeit $20 bill has been used at the store the day before.
