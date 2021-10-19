Two people were injured in a head-on crash near Wakarusa Monday.
An SUV driven by Rylee Floyd, South Bend, crossed the center line of C.R. 38 while passing another vehicle in a no-passing zone, and collided head-on with an SUV driven by William Bishop, Osceola, west of C.R. 11 around 2:25 p.m, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Floyd and Bishop were both taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for injuries from the crash, police said.
Floyd was also cited for driving left of center and disregarding a traffic control device, the release shows.
CRASH
A motorcycle driven b y Quincy Miller, Topeka, rear-ended a pickup truck driven by Ricardo Canedo, Wolcottville, as Canedo swerved to the side of the road to avoid striking a vehicle that had stopped in front of him on Ind. 13 near Ind. 120 around 10:55 a.m. Tuesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Miller was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive medical treatment for a hand injury, police said.
Canedo did not report any injuries.
ARRESTS
• Heather Leach, 23, 22169 Fenmore Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Old U.S. 33 and C.R. 1 around 11:20 p.m. Monday.
• James Cavender, 25, 23893 Wilshire Blvd., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement, obstruction of justice, possession of methamphetamine and driving with a suspended license after police said he fled a traffic stop at Ind. 13 and Ind. 120 around 9:15 p.m. Monday. Cavender stopped a short time later and was then taken into custody.
• Carlos Carranza Rodriguez, 22, homeless, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of public intoxication after police found him behind Aldi, 2036 Lincolnway East, around 9 p.m. Monday.
• Joseph Mendoza, 46, 24165 C.R. 45, Elkhart, was arrested by Nappanee police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at U.S. 6 and Dal Mar Way around 3:55 a.m. Monday. A passenger in the vehicle, Amanda Waltz, 34, South Bend, was also arrested and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jacob Ball, 27, and Allison Bigler, 22, both of Goshen, were arrested by Goshen police and were jailed each on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to a situation in the 500 block of South Fifth Street around 8:35 p.m. Sunday.
• Karl Pundt Jr., 53, Warsaw, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of possession of methamphetamine as well as for two warrants following a traffic stop at U.S. 33 and Rieth Boulevard around 8:05 p.m. Saturday. A passenger in the vehicle, Patricia Levernier, 41, 405 Ulrich Drive, Milford, was also arrested and jailed on warrants.
• Peter Vela Jr., 43, 1305 W. Vistula St., Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 67000 block of Ind. 15 around 7:45 a.m. Friday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Kaydin Hewitt, Goshen, reported to Goshen police three vehicles were vandalized near the 1000 block of Michigan Avenue sometime between 9:50 p.m. and 10:10 p.m. Monday.
• Steve Kaufman, Goshen, reported to Goshen police graffiti was painted on his fence, 411 S. Sixth St., sometime between Sunday and Monday morning.
• William Stack, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a male broke a window at Ultra Clean, 430 W. Pike St., around 9:25 p.m. Sunday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• An 18-year-old woman reported to Gohsen police a vehicle struck her vehicle while it was parked in the 500 block of South Third Street around 10:35 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the other vehicle fled the scene after the collision, according to a report.
• Elkhart County police said an SUV struck a utility pole in the 54000 block of C.R. 27 in Bristol around 1:25 a.m. Saturday. The driver then fled the scene, either on foot or by getting into another vehicle, police said.
BATTERY
• Scott Homan, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was battered near the 200 block of West High Park Avenue around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. Homan had some pain but refused medical treatment, police said in a report.
• Dallas Bailey reported to Elkhart County police a male had battered him and damaged his vehicle at a home, 12375 C.R. 39, in Middlebury around 9:35 p.m. Friday.
THEFT
Chad Atz reported to Elkhart County police Friday a 2022 Salem travel trailer was stolen from a Forest River RV plant, 11555 Harter Drive, in Middlebury on Aug. 27.
FRAUD
• Nephtali Segura, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of identity deception around 4:40 p.m. Monday.
• Timothy Fritz, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was scammed out of money around 3:05 p.m. Monday.
RUNAWAY
Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police a juvenile student ran away from the facility, 62226 C.R. 15, around 8:10 a.m. Thursday. The juvenile was later found by police, taken into custody, and placed at the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center, according to a report.
