FRAUD
•Rodney Pletcher reported to Goshen city police at 11:44 a.m. Monday a case of fraud which occurred at 1115 Kunderd Road.
SHOPLIFTING
•Goshen city police were called to Wal-Mart, 2304 Lincolnway E., at 6:24 p.m. Monday for a report of shoplifting.
INTIMIDATION
•Maria Ramirez reported to Goshen city police at 7:35 p.m. Monday an incident of dangerous pointing of a firearm at U. S. 33 and Reliance Road.
THEFT
•Julianne Henson reported to Goshen city police at 3:59 a.m. Tuesday the theft of a firearm at 364 Brookside Manor.
•Ryan Bennett reported to Elkhart County deputies that his blue GMC Terrain was stolen at 30610 Ashwood Road between 11 p.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday.
•Neil Darrah reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Nov. 20 and Monday someone stole the license plate from a trailer at Microfoam Business, 21053 Protecta Drive.
ARRESTS
•Shontera Wilson, 28, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen city police on charges of shoplifting, false informing, trespassing, and warrants through Elkhart County on Monday at Wal-Mart, 20304 Lincolnway E.
•William Saville, 58, of Goshen, was arrested by Goshen city police on charges of resisting law enforcement causing injury, battery on a police officer, and possession of meth and paraphernalia following a traffic stop at the intersection of Clinton Street and Fifth Street at 11:50 p.m.