Robert Stilley, 40, of Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of resisting law enforcement at 815 S. Seventh St., at 4:53 p.m. Tuesday.
According to Goshen police, they were attempting to stop a suspicious person near the 800 block of South Eighth Street. When confronted by law enforcement, officers said Stilley fled on foot and they gave chase.
OTHER ARRESTS
• Colton Johnson, 26, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of driving while intoxicated. Deputies said around 4:31 p.m. Sunday, Johnson was stopped for a traffic violation near the intersection of C.R. 17 and C.R. 4. Johnson was reportedly found to be operating a vehicle while intoxicated and was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Nicholas Tharp, 35, 28782 Melody Lane, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving while suspended at 4:37 p.m. Tuesday. According to deputies, he was stopped for a traffic violation on U.S. 33 at Lewis Street and failed a field sobriety testing and a drug recognition evaluation. He was found to be reportedly driving while suspended with a prior conviction. He refused a blood draw and a search warrant was obtained for a blood draw, the results of which are pending. Tharp was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
BURGLARY
• Linda Pressler reported to Goshen police at 2:33 p.m. Tuesday the theft of money from her home in Majestic Care near the 2400 block of College Avenue.
• Ronald Swanson reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Jan. 13 and Jan. 16 someone came onto his property, broke into his residence, and stole items at 25051 C.R. 4.
THEFT
• The manager of Culver’s at 2024 Elkhart Road, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 9:34 a.m. Tuesday three people stole concrete pole covers from the restaurant.
• Wayne Breetz reported to Goshen police at 12:17 p.m. Tuesday that someone stole medication out of his unlocked vehicle at Forest River Inc., 2449 Century Drive.
• Thomas Burns reported to Goshen police at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday the thefts of tools from his locked vehicle while it was parked at the Hampton Inn Goshen, 1968 Lincolnway East.
• Otis Miller reported to Goshen police the theft of a catalytic converter at 4:14 p.m. Tuesday from a vehicle while it was parked at his home at 1024 Michigan Ave.
FRAUD
• Kasey Canty reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 10:30 a.m. Nov. 6 and 4 p.m. Dec. 22 someone committed fraudulent activity at a home on Oak Street in New Paris.
• Karla Aguilera, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday someone committed fraudulent activity with her taxes at her residence.
SHOPLIFTING
• Kermit Kropf reported to Goshen police at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday a theft from his business, the Lincolnway Mart, 2429 Lincolnway East.
• An employee of Lassus, 1001 W. Pike St., reported to Goshen police at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday a man shoplifted several items from the store.
• Meijer loss prevention reported to Goshen police at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday a woman shoplifted at the store located at 4522 Elkhart Road.
• Peter Smith reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Jan. 13 and Jan. 14 someone stole the catalytic converter to his vehicle at 51061 N. Shore Drive.
OFFICERS REPORT
Kristopher Spaulding reported to Elkhart County deputies at 7:23 a.m. Jan. 15 that someone changed his password on his email account which has locked him out of doing business.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Edward Myers reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 8:30 p.m. Jan. 14 and 11:59 a.m. Jan. 15 someone egged the front of his house and his garage at 14736 Country Side Court.