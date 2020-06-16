A Bristol man is jailed on accusations he stabbed another man in the face during an argument about his behavior last week.
Jacob Garfias, 20, faces felony counts of aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon.
Elkhart County police found the victim, Elderbran Granados Bolanos, bleeding from his face and mouth when they responded to the situation at 664 N. Wildflower St., in the Timberbrook Mobile Home Park, around 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Investigators learned Granados Bolanos had argued with Garfias about how Garfias treated his family members. The situation escalated, and Garfias allegedly grabbed a steak knife and stabbed Granados Bolanos, according to details by police in a probable cause affidavit.
Granados Bolanos was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a report.
Garfias was arrested at the scene and then jailed.
ROLLOVER CRASH
Kosciusko County police believe alcohol was involved when a Syracuse woman crashed her pickup truck, injuring herself, a man and a 9-year-old child west of Leesburg Sunday night.
Natasha Brunner was apparently speeding when she lost control of the truck, and it left the road, struck a ditch and rolled into a field along C.R. 600 North near C.R. 625 West around 11:50 p.m., police said in a news release. Brunner was apparently trapped in the truck, while her passenger, Codi Stout of Mentone, was thrown from the vehicle.
After the crash, the boy left the scene, went to a nearby house and sought help from a person there. That person called 9-1-1, the release shows.
Police and emergency responders freed Brunner from the truck. She and Stout were airlifted to hospitals in Fort Wayne to receive treatment for their injuries. The boy was taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne via ambulance, police said.
ARRESTS
• Braxton Borden, 27, 982 Spring Crossing Drive, Middlebury, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement, battery to an officer and child neglect after police responded to a call about a fight in the 600 block of South Main Street in Elkhart around 2:20 a.m. Monday. Police said Borden was found passed out in a vehicle with a 5-year-old child with him. When officers work him, police said Borden resisted until he was arrested. The child was released to a family member.
• Juan Garcia, 42, 403 Glenwood Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Monroe and Logan streets around 2:15 a.m. Monday.
• Scott Hankins, 25, 27380 C.R. 4, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Clinton Street and Tanglewood Drive around 10:15 p.m. Sunday.
• Michel Moyo, 31, South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Elkhart Road and West Pike Street around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
• Kimberly Clark, 50, 1908 Reliance Road, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 8:45 p.m. Sunday. Clark was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Travis Fillmore, 30, 1305 W. Vistula St., Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after police responded to a call that he was intoxicated and falling down repeatedly in the area of Raber Golf Course in Bristol around 7:50 p.m. Sunday.
• Natasha Hill, 36, St. Joseph, Michigan, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Elkhart and North Greene roads around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
• Curtis Miller, 18, 57131 Westlake Drive, Middlebury, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of illegal consumption of alcohol in front of 10593 C.R. 24 around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Miller was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Nicholas Myers, 24, South Bend, and Adrian Salinas Hall, 19, Elkhart, were arrested by Middlebury police and jailed each on charges of burglary, theft and resisting law enforcement after police responded to a call about suspicious activity at L&W Engineering, 107 Industrial Parkway East, in Middlebury around 11:20 p.m. Saturday.
• Jonathan Avelino Palacios, 27, 907 Nikki Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at U.S. 20 and C.R. 1 around 11:20 p.m. Saturday.
• Edwin Maldonado, 63, 22210 C.R. 45, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at C.R. 45 and Sunnyside Avenue around 8:10 p.m. Saturday.
• James Scantland, 45, 54636 Suburban Drive, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 58000 block of Ind. 15 near Goshen around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
• Daniel Clark Jr., 26, Marion, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a handgun after police responded to a crash at Ind. 15 and C.R. 146 near New Paris around 10:50 p.m. Friday.
HARASSMENT
A 79-year-old woman reported to Goshen police a threatening note was placed on her vehicle while it was parked in the 200 block of West Madison Street around 6 p.m. Sunday.
CRASHES
• A 5-year-old boy was struck by an SUV driven by Duane Herron, Elkhart, when the boy ran out into the street from a driveway at 25532 Reckell Ave. in Elkhart around 6:15 p.m. Monday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
The boy was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for multiple injuries, the release shows.
• A car driven by Sophia Darr, Granger, collided with a bicycle ridden by a 16-year-old boy when the boy turned in front of her on C.R. 4 west of C.R. 7 near Elkhart around 3:55 p.m. Monday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
The boy was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for head and wrist lacerations, the release shows. Darr did not report any injuries.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Guadalupe Fuentes, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her friend’s car was damaged while it was parked at Middlebury Street Apartments, 508 Middlebury St., sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning.
• Ryan Hochstetler, Goshen, reported to Goshen police an object was thrown through a window of his home, 103 W. Washington St., around 12:10 a.m. Monday.
BURGLARY
Aaron Brandt, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a burglary to a home, 22512 C.R. 118, that occurred sometime between 9 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday. Brandt described two suspect in the case as driving a gold SUV and a red SUV with a trailer, according to a police report.
THEFTS
• Kenneth Trent, Goshen, reported to Goshen police two people stole items after he’d invited them into his home, 523 E. Douglas St., around 8:45 p.m. Monday.
• William Knight, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his mobile phone was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at a home, 114 S. Cottage Ave., around 3:40 p.m. Monday.
• Tracy Eggleston, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her purse was stolen while she was shopping at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 11 a.m. Monday.
• Michael Lard, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police a cargo trailer was stolen from Rogers Industries, 25651 Woodlawn Ave., in Elkhart around 7:20 p.m. Saturday.
• Kenneth Johnson, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a riding lawn mower was stolen from his yard, 16240 Ind. 4, sometime Friday night.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Heidi Mielke, Goshen reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash at Martin’s Supermarket, 1527 Bashor Road, around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
• Goshen police responded to a call about an incident in which a stop sign was struck by a vehicle and damaged at Huron and Pike streets around 3:50 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the vehicle had left the scene before police arrived.
• Angela Rosales, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck while it was parked at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 3:15 p.m. Sunday.
• Thomas Guthrie, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his bicycle was struck by a vehicle while he was riding near the 1900 block of West Clinton Street around 10:50 a.m. Sunday. Guthrie did not report any injuries, a police report shows.
TRESPASSING
• Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a a male who refused to leave property at 700 Lincolnway East around 11:50 p.m. Sunday.
• Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a 59-year-old man at a home, 110 S. Eighth St., around 10:15 a.m. Sunday.
RUNAWAYS
Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police a 16-year-old juvenile and a 17-year-old juvenile left the facility, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen without permission around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
