A New Paris man’s arm was amputated as a result of a crash south of Goshen early Thursday morning.
Elkhart County deputies reported that Jordan Graber, 28, Nappanee, was driving east on C.R. 42 toward C.R. 17 in a 2015 Subaru WRX when he failed to stop at a stop sign at 4:45 a.m. At the same time, Douglas Kirkdorffer, 62, New Paris, was traveling north on C.R. 17 in a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse when he was struck by the WRX and his vehicle run off the road, rolling over. Police report that Kirkdorffer was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Kirkdorffer was transported to Goshen Hospital for an amputated right arm. Graber was cited for disregarding a stop sign causing a collision. The crash is under investigation.
MICHIGAN CRASH
An Elkhart man was involved in a crash in Cass County Wednesday evening.
Police report that at Cyrus Wilkes, 21, Fort Wayne, was traveling south on Dailey Road while Zachary Moore, 32, Elkhart, was traveling east on Pokagon Highway. Police say Wilkes failed to yield at the intersection. He was transported to Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital of Dowagiac, for injuries sustained in the crash.
Seatbelts were worn and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
ARRESTS
- Michael Myers, 25, was arrested by St. Josephy County deputies on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, and other unrelated warrants. At 6:02 pm. Wednesday, a Tania Lopez Mercado reported that her 2015 Ford Explorer has been taken from 54074 Independence St., Elkhart. Myers was found with the vehicle and incarcerated in the St. Joseph County Jail.
- Amber White, 39, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday on charges of operating while intoxicated and neglect of a dependent after reported to have been driving recklessly through the Overlook Apartment Complex, 27900 Woodview Dr., Elkhart. White refused field sobriety tests and was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
AWOL
- Jeremy Allen Winners, 27, homeless, failed to to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 11:26 p.m. Sept. 4, 2023 and is considered AWOL.
- Austin Charles Meigel, 25, homeless, failed to to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 4:58 a.m. Sept. 5, 2023 and is considered AWOL.
THEFT
- A Goshen man reported to Goshen police at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday the theft of his cell phone while shopping at Burlington, 4024 Elkhart Road.
- John Henry reported to Goshen police at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday the theft of vehicle titles from his home in the 300 block of Brookside Manor by someone he knows.
- Jeremy Walker reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Aug. 31 and Sept. 4 someone stole his Fertigation pump for irrigation from the south side of C.R. 4 and C.R. 11 in Elkhart.
SCAM
Alesia Stees reported to Goshen police at 3:54 p.m. Wednesday that she was the victim of an internet scam.
OFFICERS REPORT
Pebbles Lee, an employee of Elkhart County Community Corrections, 201 N. Cottage Ave., reported that around 5:28 p.m. Sept. 1, two participants had stolen approximately $140 in dollar coins from a Robert Spelts.