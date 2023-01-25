GOSHEN — A Goshen woman, whose car was stuck on the train tracks at Peddler's Village Road crossing, exited her car prior to it being struck by a train Tuesday night.
Goshen police reported that at 6:40 p.m., Terrie Anglemyer, 70, Goshen, had turned her 2014 Ford Focus off Elkhart Road onto Peddler's Village Road. As she was crossing the tracks, her vehicle got stuck, according to a police report. She then got out of her vehicle in case a train came, the report reads, and her vehicle was then struck by a Norfolk Southern freight train, which was moving at 14 mph.
No injuries were reported in the crash, for which improper turning was listed as the primary factor. At the time, weather conditions were cloudy and road surfaces were dry, the report reads.
ARRESTS
- Ernest Ray, 31, Elkhart was arrested by Goshen police on charges of trespassing and possession of marijuana at 11:47 a.m. Tuesday after officers responded to Meijer at 4522 Elkhart Road to a report of a person being harassed. Ray was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Two juveniles, one 14 and one 17, were arrested by Goshen police on charges of auto theft after officers responded to Dollar General at 1075 N. Main St. at 12:36 p.m. Tuesday. The 17-year-old was taken to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center and the 14-year-old released to a parent.
- A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana at 2:03 p.m. Tuesday at Goshen High School. The juvenile was taken to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center and later released to custody of parents.
- Fred Lopez, 41, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery in presence of a minor after officers responded to a physical altercation at 10:09 p.m. near the 200 block of West Oakridge Avenue. The victim had a complaint of pain and also sustained a bite to her left index finger but refused medical assistance at the scene. Lopez was taken to the Elkhart County Jail and a report was also forwarded to DCS.
- Ryan Carbone, 38, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday on charges of battery, strangulation and resisting law enforcement. Officers responded to Oaklawn, 330 Lakeview Drive, to a report of an employee being battered. The victim went to the Goshen Hospital for further medical treatment. A report was taken.