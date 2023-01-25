Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/ FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow and then lake effect snow expected. An additional 5 to 8 inches of snowfall is expected into this evening totalling 6 to 12 inches for the entire event. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the evening and then morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...System snow is expected to continue into the afternoon before dissipating this evening. Lake effect snow is expected to take over 3 to 6 hours later and continue through much of Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&