GOSHEN — Goshen police responded to a shooting on Prairie Avenue in the early morning hours Friday.
According to police, the call reporting sounds of gunfire came in at 2:34 a.m. near 1309 Prairie Ave.
While responding to the area, officers received an update that an 18-year-old man had a gunshot wound to his left arm. They arrived on the scene and secured the area for the Goshen Medics, who transferred the victim to an area hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
ACCIDENT
• Several people were injured in a crash Saturday afternoon.
According to Elkhart County deputies at 4:13 p.m., Lillian Coffman, 18, Goshen, was driving southwest in a 2020 Jeep SUV on Ind. 119 east of C.R. 9 at the same time as Cristian Andrade Palacios, 36, Nappanee, was traveling the opposite direction in a 2014 Mercedes. Police say Palacios attempted to improperly pass another vehicle and hit the Jeep head-on.
All four passengers in his vehicle were transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment including Yoselin Garcia Adame, 28, Nappanee, a five-year-old and a one-year-old, who suffered a broken femur. Coffman was also transported to Goshen Hospital for a broken wrist.
The crash is continuing to be investigated by the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.
RESIDENTIAL FIRES
A fire in Elkhart displaces residents of the Highlands Apartment Complex Saturday afternoon.
According to the Elkhart Fire Department, multiple 911 calls came in at 4:24 p.m. Saturday for a possible structure fire at 2641 Troon Court. While en route, emergency personnel began noticing a large plume of smoke coming from the general location and on scene they noted heavy smoke coming from the roof and deployed fire attack lines to the third floor to access the attic scuttle. They found an active fire in the attic space above and mutual aid was requested.
It took departments about three and a half hours to extinguish the fire and stop the spread of any further damage. No injuries to civilians were reported, but two firefighters sustained minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.
Of the 30 apartments in the building, 24 units were affected by fire, smoke or water damage and all residents within the building were displaced. The American Red Cross was contacted to help provide assistance for the residents.
Once the fire was extinguished, EFD personnel assisted families in retrieving essential items. At this time, the fire is still under investigation.
- Goshen police were called to a house fire at 1206 E. Plymouth Ave. at 9:28 p.m. Saturday.
- The Goshen Fire Department was called to a residential fire in the 1000 block of South Ninth St. at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. There it was determined that a 30-year-old male suffering from schizophrenia had been in the house at the time of the fire and had fled prior to the fire engulfing the residence. He was found and taken to Goshen Hospital where he was committed for mental health care.
ARRESTS
• Alex Rubio, 41, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with priors at 12:13 a.m. Saturday after he was reported to be making traffic violations. Officers observed Rubio back into his driveway, colliding with one of his other vehicles prior to coming to a complete stop. He provided a preliminary breath test sample resulting in a reading of .169BrAC but refused to submit to the certified chemical test. Rubio was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Jasmine Garcia, 24, Ligonier, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge by of operating while intoxicated at 4:02 a.m. Saturday after police were dispatched to 1001 West Ave. in reference to a reckless driver. Garcia submitted to a certified chemical test but could not provide a valid sample, and was later incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Scott Geier, 45, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of driving while suspended at 4:23 p.m. after he was stopped for a traffic violation in the area of Old US 33 and C. R. 3, Elkhart. Geier was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Christina Tolomei, 33, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of theft and resisting law enforcement at 1:43 p.m. Thursday after employees of the Wal-Mart, 30830 Old US 20, Elkhart, reported that she had attempted to steal merchandise from the store and fled on foot. Tolomei was located a short distance away where she fled from law enforcement on foot and was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Nathan Sigrist, 46, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of shoplifting and tresspassing at 4:18 p.m. Sunday after officers responded to WalMart at 4024 Elkhart Road. He was taken to the jail.
RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT
• A motorcycle fled from Goshen police at 2:12 p.m. Thursday after attempting to be stopped for not having a registration plate in the area of Pike and Sunset, Goshen. After a short pursuit, the suspect and motorcycle were located. Paperwork was completed to file charges.
• Goshen police attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations at 2:02 a.m. Saturday in the area of West Wilden Avenue and Beaver Lane. The vehicle failed to stop and led officers on a pursuit. Officers lost sight of the accused vehicle and terminated the pursuit. The vehicle was later found to have crashed in the 61000 block of C.R. 21. The investigation is ongoing and is being completed by outside agencies.
MISSING PERSON
Carlos Ronaldo Canter Rocha, 26, Mishawaka, reported to Goshen police a possible missing person at 2:49 p.m. Thursday.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Karalynn Shroff reported to Goshen police at 11:25 a.m. a hit-and-run involving a dark SUV at 700 Middlebury St.
• Christopher Joyner reported to Goshen police at noon Thursday that a semi-tractor trailer collided with the vehicle he was driving at 500 N. Main St.
• Goshen police responded to a hit-and-run at 4:12 a.m. Friday at 212 Crescent St. A blotter report indicates that police located a black Chevrolet truck sitting with the front of the vehicle off the edge of the road. The vehicle had damage to the front bumper and two tires were flat. There was no driver located.
• Lauren Lathus reported to Goshen police at 2:38 p.m. Friday that her vehicle was crashed into by someone at 333 Post Road.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Christine Rodgers reported to Goshen police reported that her vehicle had been damaged between 11 p.m. and 8 a.m. Thursday at Maple Court Apartments, 2932 Elkhart Road, Goshen.
• Daniel Maslowski reported to Goshen police at 10:56 a.m. that two youths had thrown a rock at an excavator window and broken it at 401 W. Wilden Ave.
AUTO THEFT
• Goshen Police Department received a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department at 9:33 a.m. Thursday of an auto theft at Mcdonald's, 1706 Elkhart Road, Goshen.
• During the investigation of a hit-and-run crash at 4:30 a.m. Friday at 618 Connie Court, the owner of the truck that was involved was contacted and advised the vehicle was stolen, then they discovered a second vehicle was gone also.
BURGLARY
Ronald Davidhizer reported to Goshen police at 7:07 p.m. Friday that he believes someone entered his home at 503 N. Fifth St., and stole some of his belongings while he was in the hospital.
ROBBERY
At 2:49 p.m. Wednesday, Elkhart County deputies responded to a call at 18196 Birchwood Dr., Goshen, where a juvenile male reported that another juvenile male and someone he didn’t know took property from him without permission while being armed with a deadly weapon at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
OFFICERS REPORT
Justin Sweet reported to Elkhart County deputies at 5:06 p.m. Wednesday that someone had called his company number and reported his stolen boom was sitting in the field behind 30823 Cynthia Dr. Elkhart.
THEFT
• Karsten Shaw reported to Goshen police at 2:51 p.m. Thursday the theft of his bicycle at 1700 S. Main St.
• Robert Fredrickson reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6 p.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Tuesday catalytic converters were stolen from two company vehicles at Thompson Landscape Company, 62011 Ind. 19, Elkhart.
• Daryck Barnett reported to Goshen police at 9:14 a.m. Saturday that his 16-foot enclosed trailer was stolen from 3031 Peddlers Village Road.
• Denise Bontrager reported to Goshen police at 12:31 p.m. Saturday that her leaf blower was stolen near her home at 1740 Wildwood Court.
• Christopher Neeley reported to Goshen police at 12:49 a.m. Sunday that someone he knew removed items from his property at 105 Prospect Ave.
IDENTITY THEFT
Jimmie Horton reported to Goshen police at 9:30 a.m. Friday that someone has been working under his social security number in Texas.
FRAUD
Laura Carranza reported to Elkhart County deputies at 7:04 p.m. Wednesday fraudulent activity at 64712 C.R. 21.
LOST LICENSE PLATE
Brian Holcombe reported to Goshen police at 4:47 p.m. Saturday that his temporary license plate was stolen sometime in the overnight hours from 412 E. Purl St.