GOSHEN — A Goshen man was arrested after leading officers on a brief pursuit early Friday afternoon.
John King, 37, listed as homeless, was located and arrested on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Goshen Police Department news release stated. Officers responded to a report of a victim being battered by a known individual.
While officers were investigating, a male subject led them on a short foot chase. King was transported to the Elkhart County Jail and a report was completed.
SHOPLIFTING
- Walmart reported to Goshen police an incident of shoplifting at 11 a.m. Thursday from 2304 Lincolnway East.
- Walmart reported to Goshen police at 1:31 p.m. Thursday shoplifting at 4024 Elkhart Road. Alyssa Almond, 22, Bristol was arrested for theft and released at the scene with a pending court date.
HIT-AND-RUN
Kody Fischer reported to Goshen police at 1:48 p.m. Thursday being rear-ended by a vehicle at the intersection of Corrie Drive and C.R. 40. The other vehicle left the scene without leaving any information.
FRAUD
- Anna Fields reported to Goshen police that between 8 a.m. May 4 and 12:30 p.m. May 5 fraud was committed at 57009 Hummingbird Court.
- Collins and Company reported to Goshen police that between 4:30 p.m. May 5 and 1:30 p.m. May 8, someone committed fraud at 52625 Commerce Court.
- Elkhart County Juvenile Probation reported at 6:02 p.m. Thursday locating a substance on a child that was intended to be used to interfere with a drug test.
ARRESTS
Zachary Taylor, 29, was arrested on a charge of false identifying statement at 9:39 a.m. Thursday after a traffic stop near C.R. 20 and C.R. 17. Elkhart County deputies say Taylor was taken into custody for an active arrest warrant and then made false statements about his identity to police. He was incarcerated at Elkhart County Jail.
BURGLARY
Bernard Jetter reported to Elkhart County deputies that between January 1 and May 23 someone mad entry into his rental unit at 28874 C.R. 4, Elkhart, and took property without permission.
THEFT
Dylan Tesch reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 2:15 and 7 p.m. Thursday someone stole a bicycle from his backyard at 541152 Ash Road Lot 302, Osceola.