ARRESTS
- Caitlynn Jo Wilson, 22, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of theft-shoplifting at 10:47 a.m. Thursday after officers responded to Walmart at 4024 Elkhart Road. She was released at the scene with a pending court date.
- A 16-year-old juvenile from Goshen was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana at 3:16 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Lincolnway East. The juvenile was taken to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center, booked, processed and released to parents.
ANIMAL BITE/RABBIT
Officers were dispatched to 200 High Park Ave., Goshen Hospital, at 9:21 p.m. Thursday in reference to a 33-year-old female who had been bitten by a rabbit. The victim had a small laceration to her left index finger and was treated by hospital staff.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON
Officers responded to 207 Pleasant at 6:12 a.m. Friday for a report of a suspicious person attempting to get into a building. Officers located three individuals who said they would lleave the area and would not return until they received permission from the property owner. Those individuals were identified and a report was completed.