INDIANA — The Poetry Society of Indiana (PSI) will be accepting entries for its annual poetry contest July 1 - Sept. 1.
The contest features 32 categories, with prize money going to the top three placings in most of them. Over $2,400 in prize money will be awarded.
The entry fee is $10 for PSI members and $15 for non-members. The fee entitles a poet to enter any and all of the individual categories, but with the limitation of only one poem per category.
The contest submission begins July 1, and the deadline is Sept. 1. Winners will be announced during PSI's annual Fall Rendezvous event over the weekend of Oct. 27-29.
Information about the contest, including the downloadable brochure with complete rules and descriptions of all the categories is available on the PSI website at poetrysocietyofindiana.org.
In addition to the discounted entry fee for the annual contest, benefits of membership in PSI include discounted fees for public PSI events and contests, automatic membership in the National Federation of State Poetry Societies (NFSPS), eligibility for member-only PSI and NFSPS competitions and events, promotion of author books of poems, share short videos via the PSI YouTube channel, and email notification of upcoming events and contests.
Membership in PSI is $18 per year. Information about becoming a member, including the downloadable registration form, is available at poetrysocietyofindiana.org
Categories are list:
• PSI Poetry Prize — poetry inspired by a song. Poems in this category can be in any form, with a line limit of 40. Prizes range from $25 to $100.
• Glenna Glee: One and Only — Poems in this category can be in any form, and there is no line limit. The prize is $100.
• President's Award — subject is the joy and pain of writing. Poems in this category can be written in free verse, with a line limit of 30. Prize is $100.
• Premier Poets Prize — subject is in the garage. Poems in this category may be written in any form including non-rhyming, with a line limit of 50. Prizes range from $20 to $60.
• Life Worth Remembering Award — subject is 'when dogs howl at 2 a.m.' Poems in this category may be written in any form, with a line limit of 28. Prizes range from $10 to $45.
• PSI Memorial Award — This category is for is honoring members who died during the previous year (2022), and the subject is 'If I could do it all again." Poems in this category may be written in any form, with a line limit of 40. Prizes range from $15 to $50.
• Hoosier Heritage Award — subject is the people, places, history and culture of indiana. Poems in this category may be written in any form, with a line limit of 60. Prizes range from $10 to $30.
• Coffin and a Wheezin' — subject is 'Give voice to those who preceded us to tell us what they are dying to say.' Poems in this category should be written in Spoon River form. There is no line limit. Prizes range from $10 to $30.
• Spirit Award — Subject is thriving in the face of mental health of physical challenges. Poems in this category can be written in any form, and there is no line limit. Prizes range from $20 - $50.
• Northeast Indiana Poets Award — subject is Pokagon: Boys of CCC. Poems in this category may be written in any form and the line limit is 40. Prizes range from $15 to $35.
• Noble Poets Award — subject is procrastination or waiting. Poems in this category may be written in any form, and there is no line limit. Prizes range from $15 to $35.
• Oberlin Prize — award is in memory of Prue Oberlin. Subject is writing, education, and mentoring. Poems in this category should be written in limerick form, with a one line limit per form. Prizes range from $10 to $25.
• Million Award — subject is ode to first car. Poems in this category may be written in any form, with a line limit of 40. Prizes range from $10 to $25.
• The Viola Award — subject is a poem children might enjoy. Poems in this category should be written in rhyme and using any regular meter, with a line limit of 32. Prizes range from $20 - $40.
• Eleanor Cranmer & Caroline Award — subject is joy. Poems in this category may be written in any form, with a line limit of 49. Prizes range from $15 to $35.
• Gut Punch — Subject is a poem that hits the emotions hard. Poems in this category should be written in free verse, with a line limit of 15. Prizes range from $10 - $30.
• Grace Potter Hearkins Award — subject is home movies. Poems in this category may be written in any form, with a line limit of 40. Prizes range from $15 - $35.
• LINDA BANNON MEMORIAL - Subject: Prayer or Blessing. Form: Any; Line Limit: None;
Prizes: $ 60 / $30 / $20
• DEBRA SUE LYNN AWARD - Subject: Death & the Hereafter, Reincarnation, The Sea; or Sounds of Silence.
Form: Villanelle, Trijan Refrain, Kyrielle Sonnet, or Iambic Heptameter Sonnet; Line Limit: Per form;
Prizes: $15 / $10 / $5
• EKPHRASTIGANZA! - Must include a picture of the artwork that inspired the poem. Subject: Any.
Form: Ekphrastic; Line Limit: None; Prizes: $40 / $25 / $15
• FRUIT OF THE SPIRIT AWARD - Subject: Do I really love my neighbor? Form: Any; Line Limit: 40
Prizes: $50 / $30 / $20
• GRANDS - Subject: Grandparents or grandchildren. Form: Any; Line Limit: 40; Prizes: $25 / $15 / $10
• INDIE AUTHORS ASSOCIATION POETRY PRIZE - Subject: Any. Form: Any; Line Limit: None;
Prizes: $75 / $20 / $15
• SPEAK OUT - Subject: Protest. Form: Any; Line Limit: 44; Prizes: $50 / $30 / $20
• DOTTIE MACK MEMORIAL AWARD - Subject: A Lot of Dot! Poem MUST include the word "Dottie"
somewhere in the text. Form: End Rhyme; Line Limit: 40; Prize: $30 / $20 / $10
• JIMMY COALA AWARD - Subject: The Ocean. Form: Any; Line Limit: 25; Prize: $15 / $10 / $5
• THANK GOD FOR GRANNY. Subject: Grandmothers. Form: Any; Line Limit: 40; Prize: $30 / $20 / $10
• HEY, DO YOU HAVE A MINUTE? Subject: Travel - Tell about a trip or vacation in verse. Form: Minute;
Line Limit: Per form; Prize: $50 / $35 / $15
• POETIC TALES - Subject: Any. Form: Ballad; Line Length: None; Prize: $50 / $30 / $20
• WIN PSI MEMBERSHIP - Open ONLY to non-member Indiana residents. Subject: Any. Form: Any;
Line Length: 40; Prize: One year PSI Membership
• WILD CARD AWARD - Requires additional $2 entry fee. (Makes total contest entry fee $12 for PSI members
and $17 for non-members). Subject: Any. Form: Any; Line Length: 40; Prize: 45% / 25% / 15% of
Wild Card category entry fees collected.
I have attached the contest category and submission info. Please reply to this email with any questions or text/call me at (765) 280-3385.