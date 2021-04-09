Podcast Alert 4/10
HIGH POINT, Mo. [mdash] Menno M. Ramer, 80 years, 10 months and 18 days, of High Point, died from cancer at his home on April 7, at 7 p.m. He was born May 20, 1940, in Wakarusa, Indiana, a son of the late Samuel and Martha M. Ramer. Menno was married to Katherine B. Kilmer Sept. 21, 1961, in…
