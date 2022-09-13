NAPPANEE — It looks like there will be plenty of food choices to tempt the taste buds at this year's Nappanee Apple Festival.
For those who return to the Nappanee Apple Festival every year for their favorite food vendors, they won’t be disappointed — their favorites will still be there during the 2022 festival, which this year runs Thursday through Sunday.
Offerings will include a perennial favorite that wasn’t there last year, but is making a return — Wakarusa United Methodist Church's famous Italian sausage sandwiches.
“They will be back this year,” said Tina Yoder, core committee member in charge of food vendors. “People were asking for them last year.”
Other nonprofit favorites include the Kiwanis booth selling steak sandwiches and the Rotary booth serving Nelson’s chicken and apple dumplings — a la mode or plain.
“They’re the only ones allowed to sell apple dumplings outside of the N’apple tent,” Yoder explained.
Yoder noted that there are two new food vendors this year, one of which is a bison food trailer “which has a good menu, including bison egg rolls and loaded tater tots.”
Kona Ice will also be at the festival for the first time this year.
“I hope they’ll be a good addition,” Yoder said.
Most of the other food vendors are returning vendors, including strawberry shortcake, pizza, Tex Mex trailer, beef tips with potatoes, Gyros trailer, The Pretzel Wagon, Teakwood Gourmet and a Bar B Que food trailer that also sells hamburgers and “dragon tails,” but Yoder wasn’t sure what a dragon tail is.
Yoder pointed out there’s also plenty of goodies to be found within the exhibitor booths, like kettle Corn, Dave’s Coffee Cakes and more. And of course, there will be all the apple goodies at the N’apple tent — including pieces of the 7-foot apple pie.
But as for the food court, Yoder was a little hesitant to share her favorite option as they’re all delicious, though she said personally, “I’m really anxious to try the bison trailer. One of our favorites has been the Tex Mex food trailer and strawberry shortcake.”
The problem, Yoder said, is there’s not enough time to eat all the delicious food offerings at the festival, but there definitely should be something for everyone.