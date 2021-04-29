Plant the Seed—Read! is a community program designed to foster literacy and runs from March 15-May 15.
Every year a book is chosen and given to public libraries throughout Kosciusko County for residents to read. This year’s book is The Year We Left Home by Jean Thompson. Free copies of the book are found in yellow bins and our bin is located in the teen reading area. Residents are welcome to participate and have the option of keeping the book or returning it to the yellow bin.
Along with the book, you’ll find pamphlets that explain the program, give a summary of the book, contain author’s biography, and gives a reading list of children’s books that have similarities with the adult selection so you can share your reading experience with your children. Read the book and join a book discussion or other event. Check www.kcread.org for the schedule of activities.
NEW RELEASES
Come into the library and check out some of our new items today!
We’ve added the popular television sitcom Schitt’s Creek: The Complete Collection to our DVD collection.
In the adult department we’ve added the following Bridgerton novels by Julia Quinn: The Viscount Who Loved Me, To Sir Phillip, With Love, When He Was Wicked, On the Way to the Wedding, and The Duke and I.
More new releases in our adult department are: Hamnet: A Novel by Maggie O’Farrell, The Other Emily by Dean Koontz, The Great British Baking Show: Love to Bake by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, The Seed Keeper by Diane Wilson, To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood by Emma Brown, Meant to Be by Jude Deveraux, Winter Street by Elin Hilderbrand, The Affair by Danielle Steel, The Deep Deep Snow by Brian Freeman, and Hunting Game by Helene Tursten.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.