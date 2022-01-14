MILLERSBURG— Judson Schrock is a man with ambition.
The owner of the Pizza Depot, 104 N. Jefferson, Millersburg, Schrock has opened two new restaurants during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — “Certified Burgers and Breakfast” and “Coffee Hub.”
Certified Burger opened June 1, 2021, with hours of operation of 5 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday., and 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, and closed Sundays.
“We had the pizza shop next door for about a year and half,” Schrock said.
According to Schrock the location was originally a ’50s style dinner called “Checkers”, but was sold to the previous owner who renamed the business “Jefferson Cafe.”
Their cook has several years of experience.
“She loves to come with recipes,” he said, adding that all of their sauces and salad dressing are made in-house.
Certified Burger offers a variety of menu items.
“I would say we focus on a good breakfast – we have skillets, omelets, pancakes, and waffles, our niche is burgers,” Schrock added. “We get our meat from Yoder’s Meat and Cheese in Shipshewana, their good premium burger. We have a good burger, chicken sandwiches, salads is what we focus on. Then we have specials on the weekends – this weekend will be fish, and that’s been a hit.”
Schrock is very thankful for the support of his family.
“My mom, Katrina Schrock is mainly at Pizza Depot, but is always willing to jump in and help when people call off sick,” he said. “She does a lot of our early morning pizza orders. She doesn’t do as much at Certified, but she’s just been really good support to have, I’ve been really blessed with a good mom. She’s just always willing to even make sure I get my time off and take a shift for me here and there.”
Orders can be placed for Certified on the ChowNow app, or be called in advance.
Coffee Hub opened in mid-October, located inside the Pizza Depot. The hours are Monday through Friday 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.
“We have a good variety anything from specialty hot drinks to iced (coffee),” Schrock said. “I’ve been very blessed in that area too. I gave it to one the girls, I said we’ll get the machine in and you get menu around for us, and she’s run away with it and has done very very well. We have pretty much anything that you can ask for in a coffee shop.”
Schrock notes how Coffee Hub makes use of renovated space.
“(How Coffee Hub came to be was) we just felt like we have the dinning room space over there,” he said. “We actually remodeled the dinning room back through COVID when the dinning room was shut down. We tore out a wall and we built a corner back there thinking this would happen sometime and it just got delayed a little bit because of (the opening of Certified Burger), so we just pushed it off a few more months.
“There’s really nothing that close – the closest coffee shops I can think of is in Goshen and Middlebury, and Syracuse, but for right here in Millersburg there’s really nothing.”
