BRISTOL — ADEC is kicking off its annual fundraiser, "Picture Possibilities." July begins the nonprofit's third year using the social media fundraiser.
Every week in July will feature a new challenge. Challenges include topics such as "Active," "Art," "Humor," and "Food." Residents are encouraged to participate by snapping selfies or making videos that reference the theme.
"For instance, you could post a shot of you walking your dog and post it for Active week, it’s that easy!" ADEC said in a press release issued Tuesday.
For maximum efficacy, posts should be set to "public" when shared on social media, and friends should be challenged to do the same or to donate. All the funds raised go towards supporting ADEC’s programs, which include transportation, vocational training, and summer camp for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities in Elkhart and St. Joseph counties.
More info can be found at adecinc.com/picture, or on ADEC’s Facebook "Picture Possibilities"event page.
Many Elkhart businesses are also celebrating and supporting ADEC all month long by hosting a scavenger hunt throughout their downtown areas. Visitors can win gift baskets full of fun, and donated items such as gift cards or hotel stays. Winners will be announced hourly at ADEC's month-end celebration from 11 - 3 p.m. July 30 at the Elkhart Civic Plaza, where there will be food trucks, Froggy102.7, yard games, an art tent, and free balloon art and caricatures.