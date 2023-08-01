GOSHEN — Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the United States.
According to SFIA, the sport, which is a mix of tennis, ping pong and badminton, has grown 150% in the past three years. With over 36.5 million pickleball players in the U.S., it makes sense why pickleball will be included in this year’s Goshen Games for August’s First Friday event.
This Friday, the Goshen Games theme is returning, and a pickleball tournament and cornhole tournament will be headlining the event. Amanda McMahon, the director of First Fridays, is excited about the upcoming tournaments.
“These [sports] are things that are approachable for everyone in the community,” McMahon said. “So I think people have really gotten into them because they’re a fun way to get active without being too involved.”
The Goshen Games, which will run from 5-9 p.m., is a theme that has been done for a “pretty long time now.” In the past, they’ve done volleyball and cornhole tournaments, so pickleball is the new game this year.
Along with the tournaments, which will be located at the 100 and 200 blocks of South Main Street, there will be about 10 food trucks. Streets will be closed from Jefferson Street to Lincoln Avenue, with the food trucks on East Washington Street.
First Fridays will also have a beer and cider garden, demonstrations, entertainment and activities for kids. Axes and Antics, an ax throwing and entertainment venue, will be at a booth with foam axes to throw.
Local businesses will have lawn games out, and there will be Connect 4, hula hoops, hopscotch and other activities for kids. There will also be face-painting and giant cornhole for those not participating in the main competition.
The pickleball tournament and the cornhole tournaments start at 5:30 p.m. McMahon is looking forward to seeing people with experience play pickleball.
“I have tried it myself, and I’m not very good,” she said. “So I’m kind of excited to see what all the hype is about and get to talk to some of those folks, and of course, the cornhole tournaments [are] always a lot of fun.”
The pickleball tournament filled up before the registration date closed, but cornhole may still have room. Registration will open back up the day of the tournament and costs $30. There are 16 teams of two for cornhole. This year, the 16 teams will be pooled in a consolation bracket and a champion bracket.
For pickleball, there will be six women’s teams and six men’s teams, also with two players each. It will be a “round robin” situation, so each of the teams will play each other.
The teams will only play one round until a group reaches 15 points, then they will play the next teams. The winner will be whoever had the most overall wins. There is a tiebreaker if needed, and the winners will receive a cash prize.
The tournament is expected to take a little over three hours with each game lasting between 15 and 20 minutes.
Doug Friesman and Tavi Mounsithiraj are helping organize the pickleball tournament.
Mounsithiraj, owner and director of Maple City Pickleball Club, said one reason pickleball was chosen over volleyball this year is because it is easier to set up.
“It should be a lot of fun,” he said. “All smiles and laughs.”
Mounsithiraj started playing pickleball when he was in Florida in 2018. He said the sport is friendly, good exercise and “catered to retired people.”
Friesman is retired and got into the sport almost 10 years ago. He picked it up after someone he knew was looking for people to play with in 2014, and it has widened his circle of friends since. Friesman said it takes a while to become proficient in the game, but it’s “very easy.”
Though they aren’t entirely sure if it will happen, both Friesman and Mounsithiraj want to add an extra court, so people who aren’t in the tournament can take a crack at the game themselves. Friesman said he doesn’t mind letting people try it out if they have time in between games or end early.
“It’ll be a fun way to expose the community to pickleball,” Friesman said. “I’m sure that there are many people who aren’t familiar at all, and it’ll be fun to have people just walking by on the sidewalk and seeing what’s going on.”
To find more information, go to https://downtowngoshen.org/events/2023-august/.