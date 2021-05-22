GOSHEN — Saturday, Ox Bow County Park had gone to the dogs.
The Elkhart County Humane Society hosted its fifth Paws for a Cause 5K & 1 Mile Strut your Mutt — Run/Walk event. Hundreds of members of the community came out to support the humane society for this event.
“This is the fifth year we’ve done paws for a cause, last year we didn’t have it because of COVID, but it started as a way for everybody to have fun and get out with their family, friends, and dogs and help raise money for the shelter,” Elkhart County Humane Society Marketing and Outreach Manager Janet Graham stated.
The cost of the event to participate was $20 for the one mile course or $30 for the 5K course. “[The money goes toward] day-to-day operations at the shelter. It employs staff, feeds the animals, keep the doors open, and keep the lights on,” Graham added.
