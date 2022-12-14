GOSHEN — The 2023 Elkhart County 4-H Fair has announced two of its Grandstand Acts.
Carly Pearce will perform at the fair July 24. A Kentucky native, Pearce took a job at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee prior to beginning her recording career.
Her work has been reviewed by Billboard, NPR, Rolling Stone, and The New York Times, according to a post on the fair’s Facebook page. In addition to her own tour, she performed on Kenny Chesney’s Here and Now Tour 2022.
Tyler Hubbard, of Florida Georgia Line, will perform July 25. The Georgia-native and songwriter has 19 No. 1 singles, a number of awards, and sold-out tours, according the post.
He is also preparing to release his first solo album on EMI Nashville.
“For the new album, Hubbard wrote on every song and teamed up with some of Nashville’s most prominent hitmakers,” the posting said. “The project, which Hubbard co-produced with Jordan Schmidt, will showcase Hubbard’s unique talents as well as continue to establish him as a powerhouse in country music.”
Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Grandstand seating is reserved seating only and concert tickets are separate from admission tickets. For more information visit, www.4hfair.org/p/tickets.