Pavilion Burns

The Moose Lodge Pavilion in Goshen was destroyed in a fire Wednesday evening.

 Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News

GOSHEN — A Wednesday evening fire destroyed the Moose Lodge Pavilion in Goshen.

Fire crews from the City of Goshen, Jefferson Township and Elkhart Township responded to a 7 p.m. call at the pavilion, located at 388 Johnston Street, near the Moose Lodge 836, which was not damaged.

No injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation, according to Goshen Fire Chief Dan Sink.

Traffic control was assisted with by the Goshen Police Department.

Joseph Weiser is a photojournalist for The Goshen News. Contact him at joseph.weiser@goshennews.com or at 574-533-2151, ext. 328.

