ELKHART — Today, the Elkhart County Board of Health announced Paul Shetler Fast, global health coordinator at Mennonite Central Committee, will join the board beginning immediately.
Shetler Fast holds a Master of Public Health degree from the University of Pittsburgh and will complete his Doctorate of Public Health from Indiana University Fairbanks School of Public Health in 2024.
“As both a scholar and servant-leader in public health, Paul brings a depth of knowledge and hands-on experience to the Board,” said Josi DeHaven, chair and spokesperson for the Elkhart County Board of Health. “His practical perspective serving marginalized populations both locally and internationally is valuable to our mission and the health of the communities we serve. We are excited to welcome him to the board!”
“I am passionate about public health being rooted in and responsive to the community,” Shetler Fast said. “Public health is what we as a community decide to do together to improve our health. I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve my community in this way.”
In his current position as MCC’s global health coordinator, Shetler Fast supports public health programming around the world and serves as the technical lead during public health crises, from ebola to zika to COVID-19, advising on safety, risk mitigation and preparedness.
He’s also an affiliate faculty of Public Health at Goshen College, where he’s the lead instructor and creator of the Virtual Global Public Health Practicum, teaching both local and international students.
Shetler Fast and his family returned to the Goshen area in 2020 after five years of service in Haiti. From 2015-2018, he served as MCC’s country representative in Haiti. During his time there, he worked to improve the country’s water and sanitation, combat cholera and child malnutrition, improve agricultural practices, and expand mental health and domestic violence services.
His past experience also includes five years working for the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, where he led efforts to improve services, systems, and access to critical healthcare for veterans and their families.
