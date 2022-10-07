GOSHEN — Award- winning Indiana artist Brenda Ramseier, owner of the Art Giraffe Studio and Gallery in Silver Lake, will return to the Goshen Painters’ Guild studio with a new all-day workshop, “Introduction to Painting with Pastels” from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Oct. 22. There will be a one-hour lunch break.
The workshop is for adult beginners and any others who want to learn to use pastels. Ramseier’s slogan at the Art Giraffe studio is “Stick your neck out and try something new.”
She explained that pastels are not chalk, but instead are powdered pigments bound together with gum or resin. Artists have opted for pastels for decades due to their color vibrancy and ease of application. No water or other painting medium is used.
Ramseier, who opened her studio following a long career as an art teacher, has won many awards throughout Indiana for her work, including exhibit at the Hoosier Salon and at the Indiana Statehouse, where she was named a 2022 Hoosier Woman Artist.
Her awarded works include media in pastel, watercolor, and pen and ink, most depicting the beauty of the rural Indiana countryside.
Workshop registration, a supply list and payment with credit card or PayPal are available online at www.goshenpaintersguild.org, or by contacting Education Coordinator Julienne Barth, at (574) 596-3991 for mail-in registration by check or money order and any questions.
Tuition for the day is $90, with 20% less for Guild members, and 10% less for Associate members.
The Goshen Painters' Guild is located at the Millrace Center on Washington Street, two blocks east of Main, in downtown Goshen.