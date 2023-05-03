GOSHEN — The majority of Wednesday morning’s murder trial questioning consisted of information provided by victim Santino Garcia’s girlfriend, Fabiola Sanchez. She told the jury that despite insinuations to the counter, her boyfriend was not involved with a gang.
Garcia, 27, was fatally shot at 7-Eleven, 2220 Elkhart Road, on April 23, 2022. Leonardo Chavarria and Alejandro Briano, both 16 at the time, are on trial this week facing murder charges.
On April 23, 2022, court records indicate that Chavarria and Briano went to the 7-Eleven gas station and parked at a pump next to Garcia and Sanchez’s vehicle. Garcia was inside the gas station waiting to check out when surveillance footage confirms Briano went into the gas station and wandered for a brief time and then went back out to the car, the affidavit reads. Briano then went back out to the car, opened the passenger’s door and got something out, then went back to the driver’s side and sat down, records indicate. The passenger door, with Chavarria seated there, remained open.
With groceries in hand, surveillance cameras show Garcia appearing to notice something that draws his attention and begin toward that car instead of his own. Chavarria, the passenger, is seen in the footage holding something dark — assumed to be a gun — in his hand and bringing something else to it, the affidavit reads. Garcia is seen dropping his bags and lunging at Chavarria and the two begin a physical struggle. At that point, Briano also brings out a gun, and shortly after, Garcia begins running away and is shot, according to the affidavit.
Bystanders attempted to administer first aid, and Garcia was taken by medics to South Bend but did not survive due to internal bleeding.
During questioning, Sanchez said she saw the driver, later identified as Briano, come around the back of the car, and shoot Garcia a single time. Garcia began to run away, and then Sanchez said she heard more shots. According to Sanchez, there were at least seven gunshots.
Briano's defense attorney, Peter Britton, questioned the reliability of Sanchez, reciting discrepancies in her recollection of events as compared to her conversations with officers and investigators following the incident as compared to her comments in court. Sanchez explained that she initially believed Garcia was still in the store, and she was looking at her phone and not paying much attention until the shots began, which is why she called 911 after seeing a man on the ground, and why she waited so long to rush to Garcia’s side. She realized after one of her children said it was their dad on the ground, what had happened.
During opening arguments on Tuesday, Chavarria's defense attorney, David Francisco, claimed that the boys’ shooting was ultimately a result of fear, due to previous altercations Chavarria had with Garcia and the Vatos Locos street gang.
He recalled that on April 24, 2021, Chavarria, 15, at that time, was shot by people he believed to be members of the gang. Garcia was not involved, but later on, at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair, Chavarria was jumped by members of the gang, and this time, Francisco claimed Garcia was involved.
Francisco questioned Sanchez as to why, if her boyfriend Garcia was not a gang member, he had affiliations with known gang members and was in a music video where known gang members were present and exhibiting gang signs. Sanchez noted that Garcia himself did not display gang signs in the video.
“He loved making music,” she said. “That was his passion.”
In addition, Sanchez said she was with Garcia 99% of the time. She stayed in contact with him whenever he was away, and she regularly checked his phone. Garcia also said she didn’t know all of Garcia’s friends, but his circle was tight and he would leave social interactions when too many people arrived.
“He didn’t like the hype,” she said. “He didn’t like being around commotion.”
Still, Francisco presented Sanchez with a video of the fight Garcia was involved in at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair. A woman is heard calling out to him to stop him, and Sanchez confirmed it wasn’t her, but said that Garcia had cheated on her. Francisco alleged that there may have been a side of Garcia that Sanchez didn’t know.
“I feel like the side you’re trying to portray is that Tino was a gang member but he was not,” Sanchez replied. “Anybody that knows Tino will tell you he was not.”