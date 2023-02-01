GOSHEN — The southern portion of the city of Goshen will become a quiet zone for rail lines by the end of 2024.
The city was recently notified by INDOT that Norfolk Southern would be completing its improvements at the Madison Street railroad crossing — Marion Rail Line — no later than the end of 2024. As a result, city staff are re-engaging with the Federal Railroad Administration and consultants to resume the application around making the area a quiet zone.
“A quiet zone is a Federal Railroad Administration exemption to the rule requiring trains to sound their horns when approaching public highway-rail grade crossings,” said Leslie Biek, civil traffic engineer for the city, in February of 2020. “A quiet zone may be a section of rail line at least one-half mile in length that contains one or more consecutive public grade crossings.”
Biek added at that time that the Marion Branch line starts at Lincoln Avenue and extends south, through a residential neighborhood, parallel to Ninth Street and has an estimated 15 to 20 trains a day.
In December, the FRA recommended the city begin a new diagnostic review. As part of the review process, the city must invite all of the entities that operate along the line to attend, with Norfolk Southern required to attend.
Norfolk has a project initiation form that must be completed prior to attending the diagnostic review, which must be authorized and approved by the mayor. An administration fee is also required for coordination with the company, covering the scope, review, equipment verification, diagnostic reviews, quiet zone contract, among other things. Norfolk Southern’s consultant informed the city that they can complete the coordination efforts at less than $25,000. The measure is the last in a long list of steps to get the quiet zone approved.
Private crossings will not be covered by the quiet zone ordinance; however, Norfolk Southern told the city that conductors only sound their horn at private crossings if they see someone nearby.
Other items included:
• Downtown Goshen Inc. was approved by the board for six parking spots in front of 216 S. Main St. for First Fridays Feb. 3, March 3, and April 7 from 2-10 p.m.
• The board also approved a parking request for the Goshen Theater for an upcoming performance of Lotus. A tour bus will be parked south of the theater, and a panel bus east of the theater for loading and unloading, in addition to two adjacent spaces in the city parking lot for the bus while the show is going on, and two in front of the theater for hospitality from noon to midnight Feb. 7.
• The board approved the extension of gravel in an alley next to 1706 Church St. by Hayden Schmucker.
• The board also approved an agreement for the completion of construction at 2611 Peddler’s Village Road. Director of Public Works Dustin Sailor confirmed that the building has passed the final building inspection, aside from exterior stabilization, which they said cannot be completed due to the weather. Stabilization work is expected to be completed by June 15. A completion agreement with Greencroft for 2113 Whispering Pines Court was also approved, aside from external stabilization.