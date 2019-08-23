If you’re donating old clothing and household items, there are a few things you can do to help your local Goodwill or other donation site. Use rubber bands to help keep shoes together, and be sure to separate clothing from household items (using large trash bags is fine). Battery-operated items and those with electrical cords should be tested to make sure they work; if they don’t, toss them into the trash or take them to recycling facilities that accept such items. Any fragile items should be wrapped in newspaper and placed in boxes to prevent them from breaking.
• Do you want to prevent wasps and hornets from building nests on your house? Instead of reaching for chemical insecticides, just fill a spray bottle with soap and water, then spray away. This simple method works because the soapy mixture clogs the breathing pores of insects and also creates a slick surface that can break down the nest. The residual soap on the surface also makes it slippery enough to prevent a new nest from being built in its place.
• If your home has a septic tank, it’s important to have it regularly maintained. Tanks that are not inspected and pumped every two or three years (depending on usage) can be susceptible to breakage or failure. Not only will a failing septic tank cost you thousands of dollars to replace and restore, but it can also leak pollutants into our waterways, causing groundwater contamination. According to the EPA, avoid putting dental floss, diapers, cigarette butts, paper towels, latex paint and any harmful household chemicals down the drain.
• Do you chew gum to help keep your breath fresh? You might want to think again. Almost all gums have something called a “gum base” that makes them chewy, and it turns out it’s a mix of plasticizers, fillers, resins and other unknown chemical substances. This also makes chewing gum non-biodegradable. To keep your breath fresh naturally, try this: Drink lots of water. Keeping yourself hydrated helps maintain saliva production, which keeps your mouth healthy and fresh because your saliva has natural antibacterial and antifungal properties.
• Buying organic and natural personal care products is the right step toward living a greener life, but it can also cost a little more. Before going to the store to stock up, check out sites like RetailMeNot.com, RedPlum.com and SundaySaver.com, all of which can help you find the best deals at national chain stores and offer coupons that can be redeemed at over 100,000 stores. Combine coupons with retail chains’ customer loyalty programs and you can save big on your favorite eco brands.
• Fresh flowers are a nice and easy way to keep your home cheery. But when the flowers begin to wilt, what do you do with them? Whether you grew them yourself or brought them in from the store, all flowers are fully compostable. But one thing isn’t: The water used in the vase. That little packet of flower feed that came with your store-bought flowers is actually a biocide that kills bacteria in water, and that chemical can kill the good bacteria in your compost. It’s best to pour that water mixture down the drain.
• If you’ve baked a casserole and covered the dish with aluminum foil, save it to help give your dull scissors a little sharpening. Just take your old aluminum foil and fold it over at least seven times (make sure the foil is clean and dry when doing this). Then cut right into the foil with your dull scissors; each snip is re-sharpening the blades. Snip away several times until your scissors can cut cleanly through a sheet of paper. And don’t forget: You can wad up that used foil and toss it into the recycling bin when you’re done.
