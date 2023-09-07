GOSHEN — “Ordinary Days” by Adam Gwon will be presented at Goshen Theater today, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Marilyn Mason, the creative director of Theatre’s Edge this is the companies third production since they opened in October of 2022.
“My company’s name is Theatre’s Edge based in Goshen,” she said. “We opened our first show in October of 2022 and performed again in February of 2023. This is our third production.”
Mason explained that Ordinary Days is a musical with a powerful 9/11 reference in it.
“Performing it the weekend leading into 9/11 was intentional,” she said. “This will be a unique experience for the audience as they are seated right on the stage with the actors. It is a very intimate setting for the actors and for the audience.”
Mason explained that the cast includes Kiersten Friesner as Deb, Matthew Manley as Warren, Katie Miller O’Leary as Claire and Jacob Zehr as Jason. All the cast members are Goshen residents and she shared these individuals have brought the play to life.
“The depth of character that this cast has brought to the roles is phenomenal,” she said. “There has been a great deal of collaboration between myself as the director and the four of them as the cast.”
She shared that with her history in education she know that there is a goal to give as many opportunities to as many people as possible and she felt as though it would be a mistake to do this play as a school production and she is excited to expand past those limits.
“Theatre’s Edge seeks to bring intimate and unguarded theater productions to Goshen — I’m looking to do shows that I couldn’t do when I was in an educational theater setting,” Mason said. “Now I’m enjoying working with adults on material that causes us to think and reflect. I want the audience to walk away with lingering thoughts and reflections on what they just experienced. Live theater can do that like no other genre. The cast and crew should be very proud of their work on this show.”
When asked what else can the community look forward to from Theatre’s Edge, this is what she shared.
“Theatre’s Edge will present Souls in Search of Sanity at the Go Dance Studio in the Irwin Arts Building at 113 E. Lincoln Ave. in Goshen Oct. 27, 28, and 29,” she said. “Come see us attempt to do 30 plays in 90 minutes. It will be a fun adult night out with tons of audience participation. The audience will choose what order we do the show so we can never rehearse it ahead of time the exact way it will be performed.”
Mason finished with sharing that her hopes are that people come out to Goshen Theater in the next couple days to say a play that she is particularly proud of and that has come so much further than she ever anticipated.
“My hope is that the community will continue to embrace theater on a small scale,” she said. “The first two productions from Theatre’s Edge were very well received. The show is recommended for ages 15 and older. My productions tend to be better for a mature audience.”
Tickets are $10 for seniors and students and $15 for adults. All tickets, showtimes and more information are available at GoshenTheater.org.